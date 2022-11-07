Review: THE VICTORIAN LADIES DETECTIVE COLLECTIVE Confronts Convention, Gender Bias - and a Serial Killer
Lewiston Public Theatre presents Patricia Milton's THE VICTORIAN LADIES DETECTIVE COLLECTIVE.
The Public Theatre's production of Patricia Milton's THE VICTORIAN LADIES DETECTIVE COLLECTIVE is a witty, sophisticated, clever examination of late Victorian mores, skillfully embedded with subtle feminist rhetoric, and all encased in the classic mystery thriller format. Add to this recipe a handful of zany, colorful characters and some facile repartee, and the end result is a delightfully period piece with a compelling contemporary twist.
Milton has a keen ear for the cadences of the period dialogue and so slips into the conversation speeches and one-liners laden of stunning acerbic wit - all aimed at skewering the real villains of the piece: smug, self-satisfied, misogynous men and the society that supports them. In the course of the two hours, the women rail against being deemed the inferior sex, being seen primarily as sexual objects, being little more than a husband's chattel, being victims who deserve their misfortunes, and being artists whose virtue is questioned. One by one these women debunk each of these myths.
Christopher Schario's direction times the suspense of the play perfectly, allowing each reveal to unfold organically until the final epiphany that solves the mystery. He stages some amusing physical comedy as well as verbal banter, and despite the formulaic nature of the mystery itself, retains the audience's interest and investment.
Jennifer B. Madigan designs the attractive unit set - Mrs. Hunter's parlor - complete with numerous details of fussy Victorian décor lovingly recreated. Erin Fauble provides the serviceable lighting design, effectively suggesting the passage of time. Anne Collins' costumes are characterful, using silhouettes from the 1890s and handsome fabrics, and her designs for the three male characters (all played by one actor) are particularly extravagant. Scott O'Brien composes the incidental music that adds a great deal to the eerie atmosphere of the thriller and creates a well-balanced sound design.
The four-person cast performs with energy and élan. Matthew Zimmerer is tasked with portraying three widely different men- the duplicitous Constable PC Crane, the smarmy, predatory theatre manager Jasbry Warhan-Wynn, and the creepy Cockney butcher/laudanum provider Toddy. He delineates each character brilliantly, with distinctively different accent and body language. Robyne Parrish endows the determined, high-strung Loveday Fortescue with an indominable presence, mercurial temperament, and complete command of the stage. If there is a caveat in her performance, it is the somewhat unrelenting shrillness of her delivery that might call for some modulation for variety. Joyce Cohen portrays Valeria Hunter, her older sister, with a sly and secretive inner mischief, concealed beneath her cranky exterior and anxious nervousness brought on by her opium addiction. Her revelation about her fatal past with her late husband is a high point in the play. Courtney Thomas makes the American actress Katie Smalls a perfect foil to these Victorian women - plain spoken, fearless, able to defend herself and courageous enough to lead the plan to catch the killer at the end.
THE VICTORIAN LADIES DETECTIVE COLLECTIVE offers a subtle, urbane, satiric look at the conventions, prejudices, and mores of a past century, that are, regrettably still with us today. As in the best comedy, we laugh because we see ourselves in the looking glass.
Photos courtesy of the Public Theatre
THE VICTORIAN LADIES DETECTIVE COLLECTIVE runs from November 4-13 at The Public Theatre, Lewiston, 31 Maple St., Lewiston 207-782-3200 thePublicTheatre.org
Industry Classifieds
From This Author - Carla Maria Verdino-Süllwold
Born and raised in the metropolitan New York area, Carla Maria Verdino-Süllwold took her degrees at Sarah Lawrence College and Fairleigh Dickinson University. She began her career as a teacher... (read more about this author)
October 31, 2022
For its second offering of the season Portland Stage regales its audience with Steven Dietz’s adaptation of William Gillette and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s original play, Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure. The play, a re-imagined period piece, offers a low-key, witty take on the familiar characters and material with enough twists and turns to satisfy Conan Doyle fans.
MSMT Draws Large Crowd for Concert on the Mall
August 25, 2022
What better way to cap what has been billed as MSMT’s Revival Season than with a free, festive outdoor event that, despite intermittent showers, drew a large, enthusiastic crowd? That is exactly what MSMT did on August 24 when it presented its annual MSMT Concert on the Mall as part of the Brunswick Downtown Association’s summer series. In a program designed to thank the community for its loyal support of the theatre, especially during the pandemic, the seventy-five-minute concert featured performers from the company’s current main stage show, KINKY BOOTS, as well as other local artists in a rousing and engaging program of musical theatre selections.
Resilience, Acceptance, and Change: The Healing Lessons in KINKY BOOTS
August 20, 2022
“Lola gains her strength from her resilience,” says Stephane Duret, who plays the drag queen star of MSMT’s KINKY BOOTS. “Sometimes she feels like an island, alone in this world she has created. But she survives. She’s got her Angels for support, her chosen family, and even when she gets a little slap in the face from Charlie, she comes back to their partnership. That’s her resilience.” “And Lola challenges others to be accepting and to change their perspective,” continues MSMT Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark. “I consider it important for MSMT to present something that can cause change in a community, and this show with Stephane’s and the entire cast’s unbelievable performances is doing just that!” His remarks draw applause from the capacity audience at MSMT’s final Peek Behind the Curtain panel discussion, moderated by Carla Maria Verdino-Süllwold, BWW’s Maine editor, on August 17 at Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick.
Review: Bold, Big-Hearted Celebration of Friendship: MSMT's KINKY BOOTS
August 12, 2022
With its bold, brilliant, sassy, urbanely funny, and warmly heartfelt production of KINKY BOOTS, Maine State Music Theatre has chosen the perfect vehicle to close its main stage season. The irresistible musical by Harvey Fierstein and Cyndi Lauper is given a spectacular, big-hearted production that pulls out all the stops and showcases MSMT at its Broadway best.
Hand Clapping, Heart Pumping, Soul Singing: MSMT & Portland Stage Present SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN
August 6, 2022
Hand Clapping, Heart Pumping, Soul Singing: MSMT & Portland Stage Present SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN