Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: SWEET GOATS & BLUBERRY SEÑORITAS: Poetic Sensibility & Lingering Sweetness

A Memory Play at Portland Stage

Feb. 02, 2023  

Review: SWEET GOATS & BLUBERRY SEÑORITAS: Poetic Sensibility & Lingering Sweetness

The premiere of Richard Blanco and Vanessa Garcia's SWEET GOATS and BLUBERRY SEÑORITAS at Portland Stage heralds the magical debut of a haunting new dramatic voice. Poet Blanco and his collaborator Garcia have created a delicate, sad-sweet memory play, inhabited by six memorable and widely disparate characters, whose shards of reminiscence come together in the cold winter landscape of a small Maine town.

Drawing on his own experience as a Cuban immigrant growing up in a strange new land, Blanco weaves together the stories of this oddly matched group of neighbors, some native Mainers, most "from away," the protagonist Beatriz and her uncle displaced Cubanos, and Marilyn, Beatriz's mother, an imaginary presence in memory or at the end of a long distance phone line. Episodic, sometimes disjointed especially at the start, the shards of memory begin to coalesce as the play progresses. There is a tone of crystalline delicateness - subtle, fragile, precious about each of the quiet little revelations that bind these six together, culminating in a moment of heart-rending clarity and a poetic eruption of repressed feelings and memories all leading to the joyous redemptive conclusion. There is abundant use of metaphor and symbol from the wounded birds and visiting cardinals, to the shells which Beatriz uses to give an energy reading, to the central metaphor of baking in all its earthiness and tangibility. Beatriz has fled Miami and her past to make a home among strangers in Maine, but she brings with her all the ingredients of that past and shapes them into remarkable new creations.

Review: SWEET GOATS & BLUBERRY SEÑORITAS: Poetic Sensibility & Lingering Sweetness Sally Wood's direction is subtle and spare. She moves the players with grace, building to the passionately liberating funeral dance at the end. She helps the actors find the quiet moments and highlights the few more explosive ones skillfully. Hers is a hand that is gentle and guiding, resulting in an extremely organic ensemble.

Anita Stewart's lovely set -(which spills out into the lobby)- conjures up the stark moonlit nights of Maine contrasted with the sun-drenched palm trees and beaches of Miami - the latter contained in a large box which opens as Beatriz summons her complicated connections with her heritage. There is a touch of the surreal in the sculpted and origami birds and the floating full moon that waft in and out. SeifAllah Salotto-Cristobal captures these contrasts in his lighting design that literally radiates the heat of Miami and the sparkling crystalline blue -green cold of Maine. Sound Designer Seth Asa Sengel adds the subtle sounds of bird calls and the underscored musical transitions. Lily Prentice uses her costume designs to delineate character. Meg Lyndon anchors the production as Stage Manager.

As the central character, Ashley Alvarez makes Beatriz delightfully original... a young woman rebelling quietly, searching, funny and warm and full of bittersweet memories. JL Rey portrays her uncle Eme as a lovable bear of a man, full of wisdom and life. Jezabel Montero gives Marilyn, Beatriz' mother, a tawdry toughness that conceals the depth of her maternal love and the repressed fire in her soul. Karen Ball portrays Georgette with great sympathy - a woman longing for a "forever" love, waif-like, lost, but not defeated. Kevin O'Leary etches an unvarnished portrait of Maynard, the only native Mainer in the lot, whose rough exterior hides a big heart. As Blake, Beatriz' gay friend and neighbor transplanted from Kentucky, Dustin Tucker touchingly conveys the character's feelings of being different in a different world - sometimes adrift, often deeply connected emotionally. His vulnerability and gentle self-effacing humor add to the tender portrait of this community.

Shepherding one of contemporary literature's loveliest poetic voices to the stage, Portland Stage deserves huge congratulations for developing and producing SWEET GOATS AND BLUBERRY SEÑORITAS. As with their previous work with Monica Wood and John Cariani, this collaboration with Richard Blanco and Vanessa Garcia is a memorable one and - one can hope - the beginning of something wonderful.

Review: SWEET GOATS & BLUBERRY SEÑORITAS: Poetic Sensibility & Lingering Sweetness Photos courtesy of Portland Stage, No Umbrella Media, photographers

SWEET GOATS AND BLUBERRY SEÑORITAS runs from January 25 - February 12, 2023 at Portland Stage, 25A Forrest Ave., Portland, ME 207-774-0465 www.portlandstage.org



MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET to be Presented by Ogunquit Playhouse and The Music Hall This Sprin Photo
MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET to be Presented by Ogunquit Playhouse and The Music Hall This Spring
The Music Hall and Ogunquit Playhouse will present Million Dollar Quartet, on stage from March 22 – April 9 at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Good Theater To Present KILLER COMFORT This February Photo
Good Theater To Present KILLER COMFORT This February
Good Theater will present the world premiere of Lynne McGhee in Killer Comfort, a special theatrical event with three performances only.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
The Public Theatres Annual FATHER-DAUGHTER VALENTINE BALL to Return in February Photo
The Public Theatre's Annual FATHER-DAUGHTER VALENTINE BALL to Return in February
The Public Theatre's annual Father-Daughter Valentine Ball will returns in-person, and this year's event is more inclusive than ever to celebrate the diverse families in our community. Children 4-12 years-old are sure to treasure this special time with their loved ones at The Public Theatre's 25th Annual Father-Daughter Valentine Ball.

From This Author - Carla Maria Verdino-Süllwold

Born and raised in the metropolitan New York area, Carla Maria Verdino-Süllwold took her degrees at Sarah Lawrence College and Fairleigh Dickinson University. She began her career as a teacher... (read more about this author)


Review: SWEET GOATS & BLUBERRY SEÑORITAS: Poetic Sensibility & Lingering SweetnessReview: SWEET GOATS & BLUBERRY SEÑORITAS: Poetic Sensibility & Lingering Sweetness
February 2, 2023

The premiere of Richard Blanco and Vanessa Garcia’s SWEET GOATS and BLUBERRY SEÑORITAS at Portland Stage heralds the magical debut of a haunting new dramatic voice.  Poet Blanco and his collaborator Garcia have created a delicate, sad-sweet memory play, inhabited by six memorable and widely disparate characters, whose shards of reminiscence come together in the cold winter landscape of a small Maine town.
Review: CRIMES OF THE HEART at the Good TheaterReview: CRIMES OF THE HEART at the Good Theater
January 14, 2023

CRIMES OF THE HEART, Beth Henley’s Pulitzer-Prize winning 1981 dark comedy about three sisters and their shared secrets, receives a compelling production, directed by Brian P. Allen, at Portland’s Good Theater. Set in the Mississippi in the mid-twentieth century, Henley’s character-driven play has Chekovian overtones, as the relatively plotless piece relies on a series of revelations about the past to shape the mordent tragi-comedy.
MSMT Mourns the Passing of Legendary Star, Bernard WurgerMSMT Mourns the Passing of Legendary Star, Bernard Wurger
December 22, 2022

Maine State Music Theatre was saddened to receive news of the passing of one of its legendary stars – an actor whose career was inextricably interwoven with the history of Maine’s premier musical theatre. “Bernie” Wurger was a mainstay of MSMT summers from 1962 until 2000, playing 195 leading and supporting roles and winning an indelible place in the hearts of his public. His long and versatile career spanned opera, musical theatre, directing, and film not only in Maine but in New York and leading regional theatres across the country.
BWW Critic's Choices: Best of Maine 2022BWW Critic's Choices: Best of Maine 2022
December 15, 2022

After three seemingly endless years, Maine's theatrical landscape has truly begun to come to life again after the pandemic. I am thrilled to be able to pen this article, having experienced a 2022 that saw the remarkable 'comebacks' of Maine's theatres. While the year was not without continued challenges, these brave, resilient companies managed to produce first-class live theatre for grateful audiences. These are my personal choices of the best in Maine for 2022, grouped by theatre company and show.
Good Theater Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Ambitious and Affecting CAROUSELGood Theater Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Ambitious and Affecting CAROUSEL
November 17, 2022

The current production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s CAROUSEL at the Good Theater represents the realization of a lifelong dream for Executive/Artistic Director Brian P. Allen, and the show that he has conceived and directed is both ambitious and genuinely affecting. Marshalling all the resources that this small company can command, Allen has created a chamber version of this 1945 masterpiece that preserves the heart of the tale and pays homage to what is arguably Rodgers & Hammerstein finest score.
share