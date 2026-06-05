Review: HAIRSPRAY is An Anthem to Optimism and Change

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From the joyful opening number, “Good Morning, Baltimore,” to the to the rousing vibrancy of the finale, “You Can’t Stop the Beat,” Maine State Music Theatre’s revival of HAIRSPRAY, a co-production with Lancaster, Pennsylvania‘s Fulton Theatre, which opens the 2026 season, offers the audience pure optimism and joy. Despite - or perhaps because of - the more serious underlying themes that the musical tackles such as racism, segregation, body positivity, and inclusion - HAIRSPRAY remains the perfect theatrical evening where entertainment and inspiration combine.

This new production, directed and choreographed by Kenny Ingram with a superbly talented cast that features an extraordinary blend of Broadway, MSMT veteran, and young professional talent invites audiences to marvel at the company’s artistic range and to revel in an exquisitely delightful evening’s entertainment.

The Marc Shaiman-Scott Wittman 2002 musical, though it is a period piece set in the 1960s, vibrates with contemporary resonance. The score’s catchy tunes, clever lyrics, infectious beat, and pure exuberance combine to tell a compelling story using both humor and touching warmth.

Ingram delivers his customary blend of fast and fluid pacing, effervescence, high octane choreography, (Christopher Page-Sanders, Associate Choreographer) and a keen instinct for the heart of the story. Music Director David Fiorello leads the nine-piece orchestra in a performance that sparkles.

The visual production is colorful, crisp and seamlessly flowing thanks not only due to the direction, but also to the staging that frequently uses two locales simultaneously, as well as the masterful use of MSMT’s video technology. Jeffrey D. Kmiec’s (Props. Katelin Walsko) decor consists of carefully, chosen set pieces enveloped by Luis Garcia’s projections, which capture the pop and political vibe of the 1960s. The Sam Biondolillo’s lighting design adds to the nuanced palette, while Cody Von Ruden‘s costumes and Kevin S. Foster II’s bold wigs, capture the spirit and the look of the era in their silhouettes and confectionary palette. The overarching aesthetic uses rapidly morphing bold hues often overlaid with a cotton candy haze that suggests the television image. The projections range from period video of old advertisements to the poignant Civil Rights montage that accompanies Maybelle’s eleven o’clock number. There are clever homages to the origins of this story in the John Waters’ film, as well as a tongue-in-cheek nod to a celebrated former MSMT Corny Collins to kick off the festivities.

MSMT’s twenty-eight-person cast is a cohesive and staggeringly triple-threat-talented one. As the teenage heroine Tracy Turnblad, Eden Franco makes a stunning MSMT debut showcasing her powerhouse vocal ability and bringing to the role all the perkiness determination, and underlying sweetness it demands. From her first belt in “Good Morning, Baltimore,” to the velvety lyricism of “I Can Hear the Bells,” to sheer vigor of the finale, this is a remarkable performance in every way.

As Edna Turnblad, Robert Anthony Jones gives a commanding portrayal of Tracy‘s introverted, shy, compassionate mother, and he demonstrates the vocal, dance, and comedic prowess to match. Joel Newsome proves a gentle, goofy, but endearing Wilbur Turnblad, whose touching duet with his wife in “Timeless To Me” and their accompanying dance is most amusing and heartwarming.

Trevor Wayne makes Link Larkin a hip teen idol whose transformation to a young man with more substance and understanding is believable. A lithe dancer, he impresses vocally in both the rock numbers and his declaration of love to Tracy. Dan DeLuca makes a suave Corny Collins, who ultimately displays some backbone in navigating the politics of his television show.

As Velma, Amy Bodnar is appropriately, domineering and unethical, while Tori Heinlein plays her ambitious daughter Amber with grating perfection as the spoiled little princess her mother expects her to be.

Lawrence Flowers imbues Seaweed with feline grace; he is a sharp dancer and a stunning vocalist, who lights up the stage in his song and dance moments. Mikayla White is a bundle of electric energy and wisdom beyond her years as Little Inez. Tarra Conner Jones, as a fiercely strong and passionate Motormouth Maybelle, is nothing short of a force of nature; on opening night when she delivered her showstopping, soulful, bone-chilling rendition of “I Know Where I’ve Been,” the audience jumped to its feet mid-performance for a long ovation.

Charis Leos once again demonstrates her mastery as a comedienne, playing several characters including Prudy Pingleton, the Gym teacher, and the jail matron with impeccable delivery and timing and a deliciously dark – but also, in the case of Prudy, poignant - sense of humor. Eileen Ray Brady convincingly portrays her daughter Penny’s transformation from shy, gawky teenager to an attractive, determined young lady in love with touching sincerity.

Other notable moments are delivered by the trio of Dynamites (Mya Rena Hunter, Brianna Marie Johnson, and Erica Wilkins) and Peter Matthew Smith, who delineates some clever cameos as Mr. Pinky, Harriman Spritzer, and the Principal.. Rounding out the cast is an ensemble who sing and dance their hearts out with a combustible electricity.

At its best, musical theatre is a medium that communicates in a magical and entirely unique manner. When this incomparable MSMT company, joined by a joyful audience, explode into the finale, declaring “You Can’t Stop the Beat,” everyone experiences a visceral moment that speaks directly to the heart. In HAIRSPRAY’s anthem for acceptance, inclusion, and change, there is a timeless affirmation of the bonds of community and of our common humanity.

Photos courtesy of MSMT, Jared Morneau, photographer

HAIRSPRAY runs from June 3- June 20, 2026, at MSMT’s Pickard theater on the campus of Bowdoin College, 1 Bath Rd., Brunswick, ME 207-725-8769 www.msmt.org

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