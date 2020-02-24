Registration is now open for Penobscot Theatre Company's Dramatic Academy Summer 2020. The summer series welcomes ALL young theatre enthusiasts, regardless of theatre experience level!

This year, two sessions of spooky plays will provide chills and thrills on those hot summer days! The first session will focus on the classic musical The Hunchback of Notre Dame; the sweeping story and beautiful score are based on the popular Disney film! In the second session students will explore An Allagash Haunting: The Story of Emile Camille, a locally written play with music that is both a time capsule of Maine's rich history AND an exciting ghost story!

The company is thrilled to once again offer a Tech Track program for students who are interested in learning about the technical aspects of the theatre. The only one of its kind in the state, the Tech Track will engage students in design concepts for lighting, sound, costumes, and props. Tech Track is for students aged 13-20.

Session 1

The Hunchback of Notre Dame: A New Musical. Session dates: June 24-July 19. Performance dates: July 16-19. Session one classes and performances to be held at Bangor High School. Tiny Thespians (ages 4-6) $350. Youth Troupe (ages 7-20) $550. Tech Track (ages 13-20) $550

Session 2

An Allagash Haunting: The Story of Emile Camille. Session dates: July 27-August 16. Performance dates: August 14-16. Tiny Thespians (ages 4-6) $300. Youth Troupe (ages 7-20) $450. Tech Track (ages 13-20) $450.

Sibling, full summer, and early-bird discounts are available. A limited number of need-based scholarships are also available.

For more information and to register, visit www.penobscottheatre.org and click on the Education tab, or call the box office at 207-942-333, or email education@penobscotheatre.org.





