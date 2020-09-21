Portland Stage Company Reopens With Production of TALLEY'S FOLLY

Talley's Folly will open in October, beginning previews on October 29 with an audience of no more than 48 people.

Portland Stage Company is planning to present Talley's Folly, featuring a limited number of audience members, in October and November, Press Herald reports. This will be its first live production since March.

"For months, it has just been a crisis plan and worrying about my staff, who I had to furlough because there was no work, and knowing that what people really need in times like this is to come together, share stories and get outside yourself. You can do that in small ways through Zoom and things like that, but it's not the same," Anita Stewart, executive and artistic director at Portland Stage Company, said.

Talley's Folly will open in October, beginning previews on October 29 with an audience of no more than 48 people. The production stars Kathy McCafferty and her husband, Dave Mason.

Portland Stage has worked closely with the Actors' Equity Association to get permission to mount the production. The company will work with Northern Light Mercy Hospital to test the actors and everyone around them on a weekly basis.

The theater has invested $20,000 in a new air-ionization system, and they will move to concierge seating. Face masks are required to be worn at all times.

In addition, the show will be filmed for people to watch at home.

"We will wait until after we open to film so we have a really good show on our hands, and the tape will be available through direct streaming," Stewart said. "So you have two ways of seeing it. You can come and sit in the theater with up to 49 other people or you can purchase an online ticket and watch it on your own time whenever you want, within a two-week window."

Talley's Folly officially opens on November 1, and runs for two weeks, closing November 15. The digital download will be available from November 9-22.

Read the original story on Press Herald.

Learn more about the production and purchase tickets at https://www.portlandstage.org/show/talleys-folly/.

