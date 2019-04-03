Photo/Video: First Look At Maine State Ballet's CINDERELLA

Cinderella is now on stage at Main State Ballet!

The age old story of the cinder-girl, is familiar, well-loved and considered the world's most timeless fairy tale. Get swept up in the romance as one of Maine State Ballet's most beloved ballets returns to the stage.

The classic tale of Cinderella is brought to life as an ordinary girl experiences one magical night, thanks to her Fairy Godmother and a pair of glass slippers! Complete with Prokofiev's well-loved musical score, Maine State Ballet's Cinderella is filled with romance, comedy, lovely dancing, gorgeous sets and costumes, and hilarious hijinks that will have audiences, young and old, laughing out loud. Join us as Cinderella and her Prince live happily ever after!

Maine State Ballet is partnering with Good Shepherd Food Bank to help fight hunger in Maine. $2 (a portion of the proceeds) from the first 1,000 tickets sold for Cinderella will be donated to the Food Bank. These funds will support Good Shepherd Food Bank works to eliminate hunger in Maine by sourcing and distributing nutritious food to a statewide network of more than 400 partner organizations, building strong community partnerships, and mobilizing the public in the fight to end hunger. In 2018, the Food Bank distributed 25 million meals to families, children, and seniors in need throughout Maine. For more information, visit feedingmaine.org.

The Maine State Ballet Company, established in 1986, has fast become the leading professional dance company in the State of Maine. Its mission is to uplift the Maine community through the medium of dance. The Company, comprised of over 25 dancers, trains and performs throughout the year.

The Maine State Ballet's School for the Performing Arts offers instruction in classical ballet, Broadway style jazz, and tap to over 500 students from age 3 through advanced adult. Advanced ballet students have the unique opportunity to be trained in the Balanchine Technique® and Balanchine Style®.

For tickets and more visit https://www.mainestateballet.org/

Get a first look at the production below!





Related Articles Shows View More Maine Stories

More Hot Stories For You