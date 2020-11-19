Penobscot Theatre Dramatic Academy Announces New Virtual School Residency Program

Penobscot Theatre Dramatic Academy has announced a new virtual school residency program. The popular program has been reconsidered for the virtual classroom. In addition to these exciting opportunities, the theatre is offering a special deeply discounted ticket price for students and teachers to take advantage of PTC's online film version of A Christmas Carol. Booking for school residency workshops and A Christmas Carol tickets is available now.

Zoom Boosters

Book one hour of customizable active ice-breakers for your class, designed to get your students up and moving and ready to learn!

$500 for a total of 60 minutes. (This time can be broken into several short time bursts to activate an entire day of virtual learning!)

Shake up your Shakespeare!

Studying the Bard? Need a creative way to charge your virtual lesson plan? Try our Shakespeare workshops! Whether it is Romeo and Juliet or Julius Caesar, our teaching artists will make exploring any play in Shakespeare's cannon active and FUN!

60 minutes: $600

90 minutes: $700

Design your own!

Studying Dickens, Poe or Bronte? Whatever the author, our teaching artists are ready to bring the classics to life! Create your own immersive virtual workshop that turns your English class into a living time capsule.

60 minutes: $600

90 minutes $700

A Christmas Carol

As special holiday gift from PTC to your school, we are pleased to offer $5 student tickets to this beloved classic! Penobscot Theatre Company brings beloved Bangor-based actor Ken Stack's adaption of the Dickens classic to stunning, triumphant life in a production unlike any other. In collaboration with Atlanta-based theatre/film makers, The Object Group, Ken adds voice and narration to the ultimate tale of redemption, brought to life puppetry and animation in this stop-motion feature film. Commissioned by Penobscot Theatre Company and created especially for you!

For residency booking and other information contact Ben Layman, Director of Education, at education@penobscottheatre.org or (207) 947-6618 x 107. For tickets and information regarding A Christmas Carol contact the Box Office at 207-942-3333

