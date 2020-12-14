Penobscot Theatre Dramatic Academy Announces New Roster of Classes in January 2021

Penobscot Theatre Dramatic Academy has announced a new roster of virtual classes being offered beginning January 11, 2021. Director of Education Ben Layman had this to say about the program: "We are so excited to announce a rich and engaging slate of classes for the cold winter months. There is truly something for everyone and fun is the main focus, along with skill building in a creative environment!"

Dramatic Academy Clubhouse

(Ages 4-12)

A fun and physical class of games designed especially for the Zoom format! DA Clubhouse with instructor Ben Layman will get you up, moving and have the creative juices flowing! Streaming live each week from the set of Mr. Ben's Playhouse!

January 19th-February25th

Ages 4-7: Tuesday and Thursday from 3:30pm to 4pm

$125.00

Ages 8-12: Tuesday and Thursday from 4:30 to 5:30

$250.00

Dramatic Academy Cabaret

(Ages 12-18)

A musical theatre intensive. Students will have the opportunity to work with visiting artists Grace Livingston Kramer (PTC/Weathervane Theatre) and Joey Cullinane (The Joffrey Ballet) in crafting a student performed virtual cabaret. Along with building the show, students will be part of professionally led workshops in dance, acting through song and music theory.

January 12th-March 4th

Tuesday and Thursday 4pm to 6pm

$450.00

Monster Lab

(Ages 13 to 18)

Instructors Ben Layman and Neil Graham lead an innovative new class combining film appreciation, special effect makeup basics and performance. Students will explore classic monster films from the Universal era. Exploring the archetypes behind such iconic characters as Frankenstein and Dracula, students will create their own short performance piece. Students will participate in workshops focusing on film analysis, effects make up, and acting to finalize a fully designed short monologue for the camera.

January 11th to March 5th

Monday, Wednesday, Friday 4pm to 6pm

$575.00

Crafting with Kat

(Ages 18 and up)

Calling all creators! Want to take your creative projects to the next level? Want to gain a new set of handy skills? Crafting with Kat is for you! Resident artist and designer Kat Johnson will lead students through six active workshops, with a new, useful craft to complete each week. From embroidery to personalized stationary, there is truly something for everyone in this fun, hands-on class. All supplies are included in the class cost, and will be provided by the theatre. A full list of class projects can be found on the PTC website.

February 6th-March 13th

Saturdays from 3pm to 5pm

$300 (materials included)

i??Early bird savings of $25.00 to students registering on or before December 31, 2020!

For registration and full class descriptions, visit www.penobscottheatre.org or call the box office at 207-942-3333. For more information, please contact Ben Layman, Director of Education at 207-947-6618x107 or at education@penobscottheatre.org Please note that all classes are being presented virtually and are not in person.