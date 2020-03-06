Penobscot Theatre Dramatic Academy Announces Class Schedule For Spring 2020

Penobscot Theatre Dramatic Academy has announced its class schedule for Spring 2020.

Youth After School Play Series: The Secret Garden. Ages 4 to 15.

Dramatic Academy will explore the timeless tale, The Secret Garden. This is a fun and magical adaptation of the beloved novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett. Class sessions are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30-4:30 for Tiny Thespians (Ages 4-7) and 4:30-6:30 for Youth Troupe (Ages 8-15). Sessions will begin March 24th with performances on May 15, 16 and 17. No experience is necessary and registration is open now!

April School Vacation Camp: Ages 4 to 14

A theatrical day camp for children aged 4-14 during April School Vacation week. (April 20 to 24). The camp will feature daily themes with professional teaching artists as well as guest instructors from the theatre's technical department and Bangor area artists. All experience levels are welcome, making this a unique opportunity for students to get professional quality instruction and feedback. Come one day or all five fun days! Camp days will begin at 9:00 am with structured activities until 4:00 pm.

Improv III: Ages 18 and up

Have you participated in Dramatic Academy's popular Improv classes in the past? Improv III is available to those who want to continue after completing levels 1 and 2 of the class. This advanced course, with content developed by our friends at Acadia Improv, will lead students to begin to applying their skills the way professional improvisers do. Class begins on Wednesday March 11 and will conclude on April 29th. Classes run each Wednesday from 7pm to 9pm.

Registration for all classes can be completed online at www.penobscottheatre.org/education or through the box office at 131 Main Street Bangor; (207) 942-3333. Any inquiries about these classes listed can be directed to Ben Layman, Director of Education, at education@penobscottheatre.org or (207) 947-6618 ex. 107.





Related Articles Shows View More Maine Stories

More Hot Stories For You