Penobscot Theatre Company Dramatic Academy To Offer Live And Virtual Summer Classes.

Penobscot Theatre Dramatic Academy has announced their summer acting workshop program for children ages 4 to 18.

Apr. 22, 2021  

Director of Education, Ben Layman had this to say: "We are so excited to be offering a live workshop this summer as well as a fun virtual offering. We hope you can join us in the outdoor or virtual classroom!"

Summerin' with Shakespeare: Acting Outside!

A Shakespeare focused acting workshop.

Dates: Session 1: June 21 -July 9 Session 2: July 19 - August 6

Program Duration: Monday to Friday from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. There will be a final performance for friends and family on the last day of each session.

Program Description: Students ages 8-18 will attend sessions in a local park (location TBD) in Bangor for a 3 hour workshop in acting basics. Students will also work closely with scenes from A Midsummer Night's Dream, Romeo and Juliet, and Macbeth.

Tuition $200 each session. Registration is limited to 15 participants per session.

Little Story-Tellers

An Interactive virtual story time

Dates: Session 1: June 22 - July 8 Session 2: July 20 - August 5

Program Duration: Tuesday and Thursday from 11:00am to 11:30am.

Program Description: Students age 4-7 will attend sessions through Zoom. They will explore the basics of acting by participating in the exploring of a different picture book each session.

Tuition $50 each session. Registration will be limited to 5 participants per session.

All questions can be directed to Ben Layman, Director of Education, at 207-947-6618 ext. 107 or education@penobscottheatre.org.


