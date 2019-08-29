Penobscot Theatre Company Appoints Kathryn Ravenscraft As Executive Director

Penobscot Theatre Company's board of directors is pleased to announce the promotion of Kathryn Ravenscraft, who has been serving since March as Director of Development and Communications to the position of Executive Director. Kathryn will work in partnership with Producing Artistic Director Bari Newport to drive the organization's continued growth. Kathryn will continue to be chiefly responsible for the design and implementation of all fundraising and development activities, marketing and communications initiatives, audience cultivation and community outreach but as Executive Director, will also be responsible for financial planning, staff management and stewardship of the company's real estate and other assets.

Ravenscraft has extensive experience in fundraising and event planning. After working with the fundraising team at Husson University in gift processing, Kathryn began a long tenure at United Way of Eastern Maine where she was most recently Resource Development and Communications Manager. From 2007-2014, Kathryn planned and executed high-end events with Sweetest Thing Weddings.

In the local theatre and leadership communities, Kathryn has been a dynamic force for some time. She currently serves on the boards of Changing Seasons FCU and Ten Bucks Theatre and is a volunteer with Literacy Volunteers of Bangor. She is a 2017 graduate of Bangor Region Leadership Institute.

"Kathryn has impressed me and the board in numerous ways over the last couple of months. Her experience in relationship building and non-profit fundraising has already strengthened our connections and created new ones," says Bari Newport. "Kathryn is an extraordinary writer, with a bold, creative mind. She is ambitious and that is good for the company. I also really like working with her."

Kathryn has been involved with Penobscot Theatre Company since her daughters Gwyneth and Paige began participating in Penobscot Theatre Company's Dramatic Academy six years ago, where Kathryn also served as a member of the Parent Squad. As an actress Kathryn has been seen in productions at Ten Bucks Theatre, Winterport Open Stage and in PTC's new play festival, Northern Writes.

"As a long-time theatre lover, and a years-long subscriber to Penobscot Theatre Company, joining the staff at PTC feels a lot like coming home," says Ravenscraft. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to be surrounded daily by an art form I am deeply passionate about. Having watched the extraordinary growth of this company over the last decade, I look forward to contributing to the continued presence of PTC as a vital part of the region."

Penobscot Theatre Company has sought an appropriate replacement to fill the shoes of longtime Executive Director, Mary Budd who departed the company in May 2018. Board President Rob Prybylo says, "Since joining the theatre company in March, Kathryn has demonstrated her abilities to make things happen and promote the interests of Penobscot Theatre Company. The decision to promote her to this position was not a difficult one at all!"







Related Articles Shows View More Maine Stories

More Hot Stories For You