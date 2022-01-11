Ogunquit Playhouse Welcomes Janet Clarkson Davis

Ogunquit Playhouse will welcome Janet Clarkson Davis in the role of Development Director. Throughout her 27 years in the nonprofit sector, Davis has provided capital and annual campaign consulting, strategic planning, and governance services to a multitude of arts and cultural clients, most recently as founding principal of the consulting firm Clarkson Davis.



"I am inspired and energized by the invitation to lead the expansion of philanthropic support of the Playhouse," said Janet Clarkson Davis. "For 90 years, audiences spanning multiple generations have experienced remarkable theatrical productions, making memories of a lifetime. The leadership team responsible for planning the next 90 years has a significant responsibility to honor these memories and traditions, and to ensure that the Playhouse is ready for the generations to come. Leading the capital and annual fundraising efforts on their behalf is an honor for me and our entire development department."



"We are thrilled that Janet is joining the Playhouse family during this period of immense change and growth," said Managing Director Kent Bridges. "We could not be in better hands as we embark on a major comprehensive campaign that will restore and renovate our beloved Playhouse and provide investment in our future as a premiere regional theatre. With her extensive experience not only in nonprofit development, but capital campaigns specifically, Janet brings invaluable fundraising leadership to our institution at this important moment in our long history."

Janet Clarkson Davis' 27 years in the nonprofit sector have informed her beliefs that creativity is a basic human need, and authentic gratitude is the heartbeat of successful fundraising efforts. As founding principal of the consulting firm Clarkson Davis, she worked for the past 16 years providing capital and annual campaign consulting, strategic planning, and governance services to arts and cultural clients including the North Carolina Stage Company, Kitchen Dog Theater, Second Thought Theatre, Dallas Film Society, Big Thought, Lone Star Circus Arts, and Encore Park. Janet held in-house positions leading the fundraising efforts at artistic organizations including the Dallas Theater Center, Dallas Symphony Association, and the Nasher Sculpture Center. Her career also includes service as a fundraising executive with United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, United Way of America, The Presbyterial Healthcare Foundation at Texas Health Resources, and as an adjunct professor for the Master of International Arts Management program at Southern Methodist University. She served as Vice President of the Board of the Association of Fundraising Professionals in North Texas and as a member of the Past Presidents' Advisory Committee for the Dallas Chapter of the Partnership for Philanthropic Planning. She earned recognition as a Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE) in 2006, and was selected to teach exam preparation classes for CFRE applicants. She is immediate past President of the Board of the Rye Historical Society, and is a member of the Seacoast Women's Giving Circle. Her passion for theatre began at a very young age in her hometown of Washington, DC and led her to the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre, and Dance, where she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Musical Theatre. Her family includes her husband Wyatt, three adult children, and two faithful Labradors. Janet and Wyatt live in Rye, NH where she enjoys the bounty of the seacoast and northern New England through hobbies that include making music, gardening, cooking, hiking, and adventure cycling.