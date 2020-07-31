Ogunquit Playhouse Announces PLAYHOUSE PATIO CABARET

The Summer lives on for Ogunquit Playhouse, as we re-open our immaculate grounds for a limited seating, COVID-safe, open air Playhouse Patio Cabaret featuring some of Broadway's finest alumni vocal talents from our most popular shows including Jersey Boys, Million Dollar Quartet, Smokey Joe's Cafe, Kinky Boots, and more!

This 10-week series offers 50 patrons the opportunity to enjoy music they've come to know and love, in an idyllic setting, escaping the stress of today's world, if only for an hour. Beginning August 7 and running through October 11, each week will feature four performances (Friday 7:30PM, Saturday 4:00 and 7:30PM, Sunday 1:00PM) from Broadway and veteran Playhouse performers, sharing music and memories in an intimate cabaret environment.

Opening the Playhouse Patio Cabaret August 7 through 9 is Nat Zegree (Jerry Lee Lewis in 2015 and 2016's Million Dollar Quartet) whose energetic stylings from over, under, and behind the piano have become legendary. August 14 through 16 welcomes back Eddie Clendening (Elvis in 2017's Heartbreak Hotel, and the original Elvis in Broadway's Million Dollar Quartet) and his passion for classic Rockabilly music with a powerful tribute to The King of Rock 'n' Roll. August 21 through 23 brings home fan favorite Jonathan Mousset Alonso (Frankie Valli in 2018 and 2019's Jersey Boys) for a musical celebration of The Four Seasons and America's greatest composers. We round out the month from August 28 through 30 with the velvet vocal stylings of Kyle Taylor Parker (Lola in 2019's Kinky Boots, the Off-Broadway transfer of Smokey Joe's Cafe), whose evening of pop, soul, and Broadway standards is par excellence.

The weekend of September 4 through 6 features Maine native Scott Moreau (Johnny Cash in 2015 and 2016's Million Dollar Quartet) with an evening of music honoring the legendary Man in Black. September 11 through 13 celebrates the return of Carter Calvert (Patsy Cline in 2012's Always... Patsy Cline and original Broadway cast of It Ain't Nothin' But The Blues), whose stories and songs are woven into a captivating and endearing evening of Patsy Cline's music. September 18 through 20 welcomes home Kurt Jenkins (Buddy Holly in 2012 and 2013's Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story) whose light-hearted musical revue features the best songs from the early days of Country, Rock 'n' Roll, and Rhythm & Blues. And the month wraps up with Andy Christopher (Bob Gaudio in 2018 and 2019's Jersey Boys) sharing his take on the music of Hank Williams, Roy Orbison, The Beatles, and more, from September 25 through 27.

Matt Magnusson (Tommy DeVito in 2018 and 2019's Jersey Boys) ushers in the month from October 2 through 4, with a mix of music theatre-goers love, as only he can deliver it. And we close out the series October 9 through 11 with the energy and passion of Jelani Remy (2018's Smokey Joe's Cafe and the Off-Broadway transfer, and on Broadway as Eddie Kendricks in Ain't Too Proud), whose shining star delivers a feast of pop and musical theatre standards as a love letter to Broadway.

With 16 tables spaced eight feet apart, all more than 14 feet from our new Playhouse Patio Cabaret stage, patrons will be able to enjoy a socially distanced evening with access to cashless concessions, frequently cleaned and handicapped accessible restrooms, and a hand washing station. Masks will be required to enter and exit the grounds, as well as while traveling between seating and other areas of the property. Masks will be made available for those who do not bring one. The Playhouse staff is going above and beyond to ensure the enjoyment and safety of all our guests and performers.

Playhouse Patio Cabaret seating goes on sale Monday, August 3 at 10:00AM both online at ogunquitplayhouse.org and through our Box Office at 207.646.5511. Seating is by table, priced as $118 for a table of two, and $236 for a table of four, limited to 50 patrons per performance. Ticket price includes one drink per person. In the case of a cancellation for inclement weather, every attempt will be made to reschedule the performance for Sunday at 4:00PM or 7:30PM that same weekend. Given the unique circumstances of this exclusive event, there will be no refunds or exchanges. For more details please visit our website or reach out to the Box Office staff via email at boxoffice@ogunquitplayhouse.org

As always, your support of Ogunquit Playhouse during this challenging time is most greatly appreciated. If you cannot attend the Playhouse Patio Cabaret series and would like to make a donation to our Save the Playhouse campaign, please visit https://tickets.ogunquitplayhouse.org/donate/contribute1.

Shows View More Maine Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You