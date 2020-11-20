Ogunquit Playhouse Announces Online Auction

Ogunquit Playhouse is engaging audiences in an entirely new way this holiday season, with an Online Auction offering patrons the opportunity to bid on more than 30 unique gifts, including historic Playhouse memorabilia, one-of-a-kind experiences, and virtual engagements with Broadway performers who have graced the Playhouse stage.

Examples include A London West End Experience with Executive Artistic Director Bradford T. Kenney valued at $3,500; An Elegant Wine-Paired Multi-Course Meal at the local or Ft. Lauderdale home of Playhouse board member Charlie Hindmarsh valued at $2,500; A Custom Created Satin Chaise Lounge from their production of Sir Tim Rice's From Here to Eternity; and The Original Custom Built Olaf Puppet from their Youth Programming production of Disney's Frozen Jr.

Auction previews run from December 1 (Giving Tuesday) through December 3, with open bidding taking place December 4-6.

View Online Auction details at http://www.ogunquitplayhouse.org/online-auction

Proceeds will benefit Ogunquit Playhouse's Bridge Fund, created in response to the COVID cancellation of their 2020 season. The $3.5 Million fundraising goal was designed to carry the organization through to Summer 2021 and their 89th Season, when the show will go on with a mix of indoor, outdoor, and streaming performances featuring the high quality showmanship audiences have come to know and love.

Your generous support during this season of giving ensures Ogunquit Playhouse will continue to deliver world-class shows, new works, and premieres on its historic stage for generations to come.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You