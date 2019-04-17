Ogunquit Playhouse Announces Children's Theatre Camps And Shows

The Ogunquit Playhouse Children's Theatre Camps are open for enrollment and filling up fast! Register your aspiring thespian today for either the Rising Stars Camp for children ages 5 to 8, Center Stage Camp for children ages 8 to 10, or the Junior Players Camp for ages 10 to 18. These programs offer theatrical training in a supportive and nurturing environment, and no prior training or skill level is required to participate. Each camp session concludes with a staged production in front of an audience.



Rising Stars Theatre Camp introduces the youngest students to the theatre arts through fun and educational games with instruction for children ages 5 to 8. The directors bring performing arts to life for youngsters new to theatre by teaching basic staging, music and choreography with an emphasis on group performance. Students are encouraged to grow at their own pace with no pressure in a supportive and nurturing environment. Speaking roles are available and students may choose to audition for larger roles if they wish. Students attend camp Monday through Friday from 9:00am to noon, with a performance for family members and friends on Friday afternoon in the rehearsal space located behind the Playhouse. There is currently space available for all camps: Cinderella, July 1 - 5; Goin' Buggy!, July 29 - August 2.

Center Stage Theatre Camp is designed for children ages 8 to 10. This exciting program is the perfect step up from the Rising Stars for campers to continue to explore and develop vocal, movement and acting skills. The culminating production will provide a more challenging, yet developmentally appropriate, theatrical experience. It will incorporate a higher level of individual responsibility, perfect for the young performer who enjoys being center stage! Students attend camp Monday through Friday from 9:30am to 3:30pm, with a full-length performance for family members and friends on Friday afternoon in the rehearsal space located behind the Playhouse. Space is still available for both camps: Disney's Aristocats, Kids, July 8 - 12; A Year with Frog and Toad, Kids, August 12 - 16.



Junior Players Theatre Camp is for students from ages 10 to 18, although ages for specific camps may vary. The Junior Players camp will identify, strengthen and enhance each student's performance skills, self-esteem and self-expression. Students receive training in dance and choreography, improvisation, acting, staging and vocal work while preparing to perform before a live audience. Students attend camp Monday through Friday from 9:30am to 3:30pm. Each of the sessions culminates in a fully staged production on the Playhouse's main stage! Registrations are now being accepted for Disney's Cinderella, Kids, for ages 10 to 15, camp session: June 24 - 30 (1 week) with performances on Saturday, June 29 at 10AM and Sunday, June 30 at 10AM; Disney's Frozen, Jr., for ages 13 to 18, camp session: July 15 - August 4 (3 weeks) with performances on Saturday, July 27 and August 3 at 10AM and 1PM and Sunday, July 28 and August 4 at 10AM; Madagascar - A Musical Adventure, Jr., for ages 10 to 15, camp session: August 12 - 25 (2 weeks) with performances on Saturday, August 24 at 10AM and 1PM and Sunday, August 25 at 10AM. Tickets are on sale now for each of the Junior Player performances.

For more information, to register for camp or to purchase tickets visit: www.ogunquitplayhouse.org. For additional information about Children's Theatre Camps please contact Mark Ford at 207.646.2402, ext. 261 (voicemail only) or mford@ogunquitplayhouse.org.

The Ogunquit Playhouse, a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization listed on the National Historic Register, is located on Route One in Ogunquit, Maine and produces the finest Broadway musicals each season with performances Tuesday through Sunday, from May 16 through October 28, 2018. Follow the Ogunquit Playhouse on Twitter (@OgunquitPH) and on Facebook (facebook.com/OgunquitPlayhouse) for behind-the-scenes info, photos and fun throughout the season. For a complete list of show times, pricing and more information about the season visit www.ogunquitplayhouse.org.





