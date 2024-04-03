ON THE OCEAN WEEKEND Music Festival Returns This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On the Ocean Weekend, the beloved music festival curated by the iconic band Guster, is set to return to Portland for its 6th unforgettable weekend of music, fan experiences, and local flavor. Taking place from Friday, August 9th to Sunday, August 11th, this year's lineup is sure to delight fans of all ages. Discounted early bird tickets go on sale Friday, April 5th at 12 Noon at www.ontheoceanfest.com.

Guster’s On The Ocean Weekend 2024 kicks off on Friday night at The State Theatre with Costumes! Covers! Karaoke! Fans and Guster will dress up as their favorite rock stars for a whimsical evening of covers and live band karaoke.

Saturday, the festival moves to Thompson’s Point for two days of music and family fun. The musical lineup will include Guster, Kevin Morby, Toad The Wet Sprocket, Trousdaleand more.

On Sunday, Guster will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Lost and Gone Forever with a full live performance of the album during their set. Sunday’s bill at Thompson's Point also includes sets from Grace Potter, The Dip, Sunny War and The Wolff Sisters.

Fans can also expect Guster to perform music from their eagerly awaited new album, Ooh La La, during each of their shows. Available Friday, May 17 via Ocho Mule Records, Guster’s ninth studio album and first new LP in more than five years, Ooh La La is heralded by the band's stunning first single, “Keep Going,” along with an official music video. With its luminous harmonies and gauzy guitar tones, “Keep Going” serves as a lovely encapsulation of the new album’s emotional undercurrent, telegraphing an irrepressible joy in the face of turmoil and unrest.

The Kids Zone is back for 2024 with the Children's Museum and Theater of Maine, offering family-friendly activities on both Saturday and Sunday afternoon right at Thompson’s Point. Let the little ones join in on the fun, just steps from the main stage!



The band will once again curate activities and fun things to do throughout the weekend, including events and pop-ups around town, meet-ups at Bissell Brothers Brewing (plus a limited-edition Guster brew), a Guster-themed Storytelling event, a service project with REVERB and more.

With Portland renowned as a foodie destination, some of the region’s favorite food trucks and vendors will be on site Saturday and Sunday Thompson’s Point. From seafood and one-of-a-kind local flavors to kid-friendly options, there are tasty options for everyone.

On The Ocean 2024 will once again offer fans a VIP level experience (both 3-day and 2-day tickets available). The Guster team has been hard at work crafting an enhanced VIP experience that includes access to an exclusive concert viewing area, hassle free Fast Pass access into the show, private VIP bar and food trucks, private restrooms, an exclusive Guster VIP merch item and more. A VIP Concierge Service will assist with festival essentials including a phone charging station, sunscreen snacks, samples and more.

Of course, since On The Ocean has become a family affair, there are special Kids Prices for those 13 and under: $20 ticket per day, a 2-day pass at $30 or a 3-day pass at $50

Discounted Early Bird Pricing:

Single Day Friday (Adult) - $45

Single Day Friday (Kids) - $20

Saturday / Sunday 2-Day Adult GA - $110

Saturday / Sunday 2-Day Adult VIP - $250

Saturday / Sunday 2-Day Kids GA - $30

3-Day Adult GA - $150

3-Day Adult VIP - $290

3-Day Kids GA - $50