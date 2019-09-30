NOISES OFF Comes to City Theater

City Theater in Biddeford kicks off their 2019-20 season October 11th with one of the funniest farces ever written. Noises Off is a roller coaster side-splitting look at theatre as a hapless troupe of actors attempt to mount the dreadful comedy Nothing On. Door slamming, missed cues, and romantic intrigue will have you roaring with laughter as the casts' collective sanity slowly unravels.

The play-within-a-play follows a group of itinerant actors desperately trying to stage a British sex farce called Nothing On. In the first act, they struggle to complete a dress rehearsal. In the second, the audience is transported backstage as the set literally revolves and reveals a cast on the verge of disaster as trysts and betrayals send the production into chaos. The final act returns to the company as their final performance, revealing the fallout of backstage catastrophes as the cast struggle on. All-the-while, an ill-fated tray of sardines mysteriously appears and disappears.

The comedic choreography of opening and closing doors is prominent, as evidenced by the following in and-out scorecard: front door (49), study (74), bathrooms (94), service quarters (27), linen cupboard (12), master bedroom (81) and upstairs corridor (23). Bonus points: "Sardines" are mentioned 228 times.

Artistic Director Linda Sturdivant directs a cast of talented local actors. The cast includes Christine McNamara as Dotty/Mrs.Clackett, Caleb Lacy as Lloyd, Tommy Waltz as Garry/Roger Tramplemaine, Joanna Clarke as Brooke Ashton/Vicki, Brandon Berg as Frederick/Philip Brent, Rebecca Cole as Belinda/ Flavia Brent, Philip Adams as Selsdon, Mia Foley Perron as Poppy and Caleb Streadwick as Tim.

The creative team includes scenic design by Karl Carrigan, scenic painting by Jesse Bates, costume design by Barbara Kelly, lighting design by Remy Dickinson and fight choreography by Mark Bedell. The stage manager is Greg Bracket.

Noises Off runs October 11th -27th Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 and Sundays at 2:00. Please note there is no performance Sunday, October 13th. Tickets are $20 and are available buy called 207-282-0849 or www.citytheater.or





