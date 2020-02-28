Mt. Ararat Stage Company To Present Disney's NEWSIES THE MUSICAL

Stop the Presses! The Mt. Ararat Stage Company will present 'Disney's Newsies the musical' on Friday, March 6th through Sunday, Marcy 8th at the Orion Performing Arts Center in Topsham.

Based on the 1992 Disney motion picture, and inspired by true event s, Disney's Newsies the musical tells the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies." When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right! With music by Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Little Shop of Horrors), lyrics by Jack Feldman and a book by Harvey Fierstein, Disney's Newsies the musical is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message perfect for the entire family.

Disney's Newsies the musical features a large cast of student actors, musicians and crew members. The cast and crew include Anna Bailey, Liam Bailey, Lillian Brezler, Jackie Brochu, Jackson Byrne, Claire Caton, Anastasia Coombs, Luke Curnin, Sydney Dufresne, Nathan Deveney, Sydney Dyer, Rachel Eaton, Avery Estella, Aiden Fiori, Caitlin Graney, Ethan Hanna Nathan Ickes-Coons, Delaney Jacobson, Jacob Kessler, Royal Kloberdans, Eben LaRose, Lucia Lavan- Kushiner, Logan Munsey, Avery Myrick, Abby Newth, Devonia Redlon, Zac Reynolds, Alisha Roscoe, Kristina Roscoe, Chase Ross, Marisa Schultz, Bella Shannon, Alyssa Sheen, Nathaniel Smith, Sydney Stewart, Olivia Sullivan, Claire Tankersley, Trinity Theberge, Rose Tuttle, Anna Wertz, Deirdre Whittemore, Jessica Whittemore, Emma Williams and Maggie York. Special guests Mt. Ararat alumni Nakesha "Kay" Warren and Mr. Dennis Edmondson assume the roles of Medda Larkin and Governor Roosevelt.

Disney's Newsies is directed and choreographed by Adam P. Blais. The production team includes Kristen Thomas (Production Manager), Travis Grant (Costume Designer), Ben Cox (Conductor) and Jim Alexander (Technical Director).

Disney's Newsies the musical will be performed at the Orion Performing Arts Center in Topsham on Friday, March 6th at 7:30 PM, Saturday, March 7th at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, March 8th at 3:00 PM. Tickets cost $15.00 for Adults and $12.00 for Students, Seniors, and MSAD 75 Staff, and may be purchases either at the door, or in advance by visiting mtastage.weebly.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Maine Stories

More Hot Stories For You