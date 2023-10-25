Mad Horse Theatre Presents The Maine Premier Of WHITE By James Ijames

Written by the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of Fat Ham, James Ijames.

By: Oct. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Cirque Musica HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Announces Largest Tour Through U.S. And Canada Photo 4 Cirque Musica HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Announces Largest Tour Through U.S. And Canada

Mad Horse Theatre Presents The Maine Premier Of WHITE By James Ijames

Mad Horse Theatre Presents The Maine Premier Of WHITE By James Ijames

Mad Horse Theatre Company presents the Maine Premier of White by James Ijames, November 15th - December 10th.


White explores issues of race, gender, sexuality, and art.  A modern Frankenstein story with a dash of Mahogany, and Pygmalion to keep it gay and light. 


Gus is pissed. He's a white guy who can't get picked up by a major museum. Vanessa is trying to make it as an actress but finds there is something holding her back. When Gus' partner, Tanner, introduces Vanessa to Gus they set out on a journey to create the perfect Black woman artist to pretend to be the creator of Gus' art but his plan spins out of control.  Written by the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of Fat Ham, James Ijames.                                                            

The cast includes company member Lauren Stockless and guest artists; Caleb Eugley, Alyssa Pearl Ross and Danny Gay.

The production team includes Company Members Stacey Koloski (Props Design), Savannah Irish (Costume Consultant), and Allison McCall & Mark Rubin (Production Management). Guest artists include: Maya Williams and Joshua N Hsu (Directors), Samantha Roche (Stage Manager), Molly Wagner ( Assistant Stage Manager), Rene Goddess Johnson (Equity Consultant), Erica Murphy (Intimacy & Movement Coordinator), Daniel Broadhead (Set Design), Hollie Pryor (Sound Design), Louise Ambler (Lighting Design), SeifAllah Salotto-Cristobal (Lighting Consultant), and Benedicto Bonabana (Costume Design)


Thoughts from the directors, Maya Williams and Joshua N Hsu: WHITE is a play that challenges us to confront how we create our identities–how we tell our stories and other people's stories.  As PoC, the themes in WHITE speak directly to our personal experiences, both past, present, and likely the future. The identity conversations in the play aren't new for us but are always ongoing and necessary.  We're excited about this diverse and powerful team of collaborators who have been willing to be vulnerable and daring at every stage of the process.


James Ijames is an actor, playwright, director and educator.  He has won multiple awards as an actor and director.  Ijames is a 2015 Pew Fellow for Playwriting, the 2015 winner of the Terrance McNally New Play Award for White , the 2015 Kesselring Honorable Mention Prize winner for ....Miz Martha, a 2017 recipient of the Whiting Award, a 2019 Kesselring Prize for Kill Move Paradise and a 2020 Steinberg Prize.  His play, Fat Ham won a pulitzer in 2022.  He received a B.A. in Drama from Morehouse College in Atlanta, GA and a M.F.A. in Acting from Temple University in Philadelphia, PA. James an Associate Professor of Theatre at Villanova University and a co-artistic of the Wilma Theater. He resides in South Philadelphia.

Content: White by James Ijames engages with the following: racism, abuse, micro-aggressions against BIPOC people, sexism/misogyny, vulgar language, suggestions of guns/blood, and homophobia.

Because of the Thanksgiving holiday the dates are slightly different from the usual run.  Thanksgiving and the Friday after will be dark with added performance dates on Wednesdays the following weeks.  Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 and Sundays at 5:00 (Sunday 12/10 show is at 2:00 pm)   All shows are Pay-What-You-Decide. No charge reservations are strongly suggested.

PAY WHAT YOU DECIDE : The entire season of Mad Horse productions are Pay-What-You-Decide (PWYD). That means every production, every performance, every person pays what you decide. Here's how it works: Make a no-cost reservation. Come see the show. Make a payment as you leave the theater! We want to remove the financial barrier of seeing theater - particularly new theater work and open the doors to anyone interested in attending a show. Support the arts in Maine. Consider donating to Mad Horse Theatre Company and our virtual programming by visiting madhorse.com/contribute. 

Special thanks to the Mad Horse Theatre season sponsor Coffee By Design.

HEALTH & SAFETY : Masking is now optional in the theater.  For more information, please refer to our website (Click Here).
 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Maine

1
Mad Horse Theatre Presents The Maine Premier Of WHITE By James Ijames Photo
Mad Horse Theatre Presents The Maine Premier Of WHITE By James Ijames

Mad Horse Theatre presents the Maine Premier of 'White' by James Ijames, a thought-provoking play that explores race, gender, sexuality, and art. Follow Gus and Vanessa as they embark on a journey to create the perfect Black woman artist, leading to unexpected consequences. Don't miss this powerful production from November 15th to December 10th.

2
BWW Review: Luminous Production of FIREFLIES Opens Good Theater Season Photo
BWW Review: Luminous Production of FIREFLIES Opens Good Theater Season

The Good Theater opens its 21st season with a luminous production of Matthew Barber’s poignant 2017 play about the flickers of late-life romance, expertly directed by Brian P. Allen, starring Valerie Perri in a nuanced, delicate and incandescent performance. FIREFLIES, as the title and central metaphor suggest, draws a subtle portrait of the sparks that simmer repressed in a lonely woman’s soul, only to be kindled by the attentions of an erratic, but appealing drifter who comes into her life and enables her to shake off decades of claustrophobic expectations.   Barber draws his four characters with great insight and empathy, and though the ending may be fated from the start, keeps the audience guessing as to the directions the principal pair will choose.  His dialogue is wry, laced with a warm wit and tender pathos, and he manages to infuse every moment of the week-long action with palpable emotion.

3
Review: Lewiston Public Theatre Opens Season with World Premiere of PAINT NIGHT Photo
Review: Lewiston Public Theatre Opens Season with World Premiere of PAINT NIGHT

The Public Theatre in Lewiston opens its 2023-24 season with the world premiere of Cary Crim’s latest work, PAINT NIGHT, a heartfelt exploration of the complexities and conflicts that confront mothers and daughters in our contemporary world.  The six-character play, directed by Janet Mitchko, strikes some familiar chords and appears to resonate with the theatre’s audience.

4
Critically Acclaimed FATHER FIGURES To Premiere Online On Omeleto with Free Viewing For Gl Photo
Critically Acclaimed FATHER FIGURES To Premiere Online On Omeleto with Free Viewing For Global Audiences

Critically Acclaimed 'Father Figures' premieres on Omeleto - Free viewing for global audiences. Captivating short film by Alessandro Chille.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' Video
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
View all Videos

Maine SHOWS
Paint Night by Carey Crim in Maine Paint Night by Carey Crim
The Public Theatre (10/20-10/29)
The Realistic Joneses in Maine The Realistic Joneses
The Theater Project (10/27-11/12)
The Lion in Winter in Maine The Lion in Winter
Portland Shakespeare Company (10/18-10/29)
The Lion in Winter in Maine The Lion in Winter
Portland Shakespeare Company (10/18-10/29)
Dirty Deeds Downeast in Maine Dirty Deeds Downeast
Penobscot Theatre Company (10/19-11/05)
Go, Dog. Go! in Maine Go, Dog. Go!
Maddy's Theatre (10/06-11/05)
50th Anniversary GALA in Maine 50th Anniversary GALA
Penobscot Theatre Company (10/28-10/28)
Fireflies in Maine Fireflies
Good Theater (10/11-10/29)
Broadway at Good Theater: Twin Pianos Edition in Maine Broadway at Good Theater: Twin Pianos Edition
Good Theater (11/01-11/19)
And Then There Were None in Maine And Then There Were None
L/A Community Little Theatre (1/18-1/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You