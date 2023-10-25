Mad Horse Theatre Presents The Maine Premier Of WHITE By James Ijames

Mad Horse Theatre Company presents the Maine Premier of White by James Ijames, November 15th - December 10th.



White explores issues of race, gender, sexuality, and art. A modern Frankenstein story with a dash of Mahogany, and Pygmalion to keep it gay and light.



Gus is pissed. He's a white guy who can't get picked up by a major museum. Vanessa is trying to make it as an actress but finds there is something holding her back. When Gus' partner, Tanner, introduces Vanessa to Gus they set out on a journey to create the perfect Black woman artist to pretend to be the creator of Gus' art but his plan spins out of control. Written by the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of Fat Ham, James Ijames.

The cast includes company member Lauren Stockless and guest artists; Caleb Eugley, Alyssa Pearl Ross and Danny Gay.

The production team includes Company Members Stacey Koloski (Props Design), Savannah Irish (Costume Consultant), and Allison McCall & Mark Rubin (Production Management). Guest artists include: Maya Williams and Joshua N Hsu (Directors), Samantha Roche (Stage Manager), Molly Wagner ( Assistant Stage Manager), Rene Goddess Johnson (Equity Consultant), Erica Murphy (Intimacy & Movement Coordinator), Daniel Broadhead (Set Design), Hollie Pryor (Sound Design), Louise Ambler (Lighting Design), SeifAllah Salotto-Cristobal (Lighting Consultant), and Benedicto Bonabana (Costume Design)



Thoughts from the directors, Maya Williams and Joshua N Hsu: WHITE is a play that challenges us to confront how we create our identities–how we tell our stories and other people's stories. As PoC, the themes in WHITE speak directly to our personal experiences, both past, present, and likely the future. The identity conversations in the play aren't new for us but are always ongoing and necessary. We're excited about this diverse and powerful team of collaborators who have been willing to be vulnerable and daring at every stage of the process.



James Ijames is an actor, playwright, director and educator. He has won multiple awards as an actor and director. Ijames is a 2015 Pew Fellow for Playwriting, the 2015 winner of the Terrance McNally New Play Award for White , the 2015 Kesselring Honorable Mention Prize winner for ....Miz Martha, a 2017 recipient of the Whiting Award, a 2019 Kesselring Prize for Kill Move Paradise and a 2020 Steinberg Prize. His play, Fat Ham won a pulitzer in 2022. He received a B.A. in Drama from Morehouse College in Atlanta, GA and a M.F.A. in Acting from Temple University in Philadelphia, PA. James an Associate Professor of Theatre at Villanova University and a co-artistic of the Wilma Theater. He resides in South Philadelphia.

Content: White by James Ijames engages with the following: racism, abuse, micro-aggressions against BIPOC people, sexism/misogyny, vulgar language, suggestions of guns/blood, and homophobia.

Because of the Thanksgiving holiday the dates are slightly different from the usual run. Thanksgiving and the Friday after will be dark with added performance dates on Wednesdays the following weeks. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 and Sundays at 5:00 (Sunday 12/10 show is at 2:00 pm) All shows are Pay-What-You-Decide. No charge reservations are strongly suggested.

PAY WHAT YOU DECIDE : The entire season of Mad Horse productions are Pay-What-You-Decide (PWYD). That means every production, every performance, every person pays what you decide. Here's how it works: Make a no-cost reservation. Come see the show. Make a payment as you leave the theater! We want to remove the financial barrier of seeing theater - particularly new theater work and open the doors to anyone interested in attending a show. Support the arts in Maine. Consider donating to Mad Horse Theatre Company and our virtual programming by visiting madhorse.com/contribute.

Special thanks to the Mad Horse Theatre season sponsor Coffee By Design.

HEALTH & SAFETY : Masking is now optional in the theater. For more information, please refer to our website (Click Here).

