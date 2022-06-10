Mad Horse Theatre Company Presents HOMECOMING: AN ODYSSEY This Month

This summer, audiences will reflect upon that question when Mad Horse Theatre Company closes their 36th season with the premiere of HOMECOMING: AN ODYSSEY - an immersive, installation production.

Large scale, three-dimensional transformations of several indoor and outdoor spaces are underway at the Mad Horse venue in South Portland. Inspired by the characters and worlds of Homer's The Odyssey, HOMECOMING combines dramatic performance and visual art to explore the people, places, and events that define what home means to each of us. Audiences will experience moments of being seated, and actively travel through the space.

"Audience members will have the opportunity to experience their own homecoming odyssey through this unique immersive production - as observers and as participants, if desired," says co-creator Stacey Koloski. "The team has been very thoughtful about how to provide multiple different ways to engage with the piece to allow for a variety of different responses from audiences, including those who prefer to just observe."

This designer-led, installation production - a first for Mad Horse - was created over nine months by a team of eight creative collaborators, representing a wide range of artistic and design disciplines including puppetry, music, illustration, paper crafts, sound design, weaving, and found object sculpture. Members of the public provided additional feedback and advice at an Open Studio event held in March 2022.

The HOMECOMING creative collective includes Reba Askari*, Brooke Bolduc, Jennifer Halm-Perazone*, Josh Hsu, Stacey Koloski*, Ian-Mer Lindsey, Mark Rubin*, and Shannon Wade. Keegan Perry is the Stage Manager. (* denotes a Mad Horse Company Member).

The event will take place in 6 performances over 4 days. Each performance will last between 60 -75 minutes, Thursday and Friday at 7:30 pm, Saturday at 5:00 and 8:00 pm and Sunday at 2:00 and 5:00 pm.