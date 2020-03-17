Mad Horse Theatre Company Cancels 35th Season Reveal at the Press Hotel

Mad Horse Theatre Company has released a statement regarding Covid-19. Read it below:

I wanted to give you an update on where things stand with Mad Horse Theatre Company regarding the COVID-19 virus. On March 15, 2020 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a guidance for large events and mass gatherings, recommending that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States. Following this guidance, we are taking two actions.

We are canceling our 35th Season Reveal at the Press Hotel on Thursday, April 9th. Instead we will be announcing our season later this spring via a video that will be sent to everyone on our email list and our social media feeds. We will host a 35th season celebration in the fall, so we hope you are able to attend that event.

We will also be canceling our final show of the season, You Got Older by Clare Barron, which had been scheduled to run from April 16th to May 3rd.

All flex pass and first weekend subscribers will have their tickets extended from June 30, 2020 to December 31, 2020, meaning the tickets you hoped to use for You Got Older will still be valid for our fall shows next season. If you are a subscriber, and you plan to renew your subscription, you will be given a discounted season ticket rate for next year.

If you purchased a single ticket or block of tickets to see You Got Older, I will be in contact with you to offer three options: 1) Transfer the reservation to another show in the fall, 2) Donate your tickets to us as a contribution, and you will receive a tax receipt for your records, 3) receive a refund.

In the next few weeks, you will hear from me about what we are planning for next season and our fundraising efforts for our 35th season. We are also figuring out ways to stay connected to you during this difficult period.

I speak on behalf of the company in saying how much we have appreciated your support during this season. We were thrilled to bring Radiant Vermin, Mary Jane, The Effect and Appropriate to life. We look forward to reconnecting with all of you in the very near future. In the meantime, stay well and be safe.





