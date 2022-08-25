Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MSMT Draws Large Crowd for Concert on the Mall

Theatre Caps Revival Season with Free, Festive Outdoor Event

Aug. 25, 2022  
Nathaniel Hackmann & Taylor Quick

What better way to cap what has been billed as MSMT's Revival Season than with a free, festive outdoor event that, despite intermittent showers, drew a large, enthusiastic crowd? That is exactly what MSMT did on August 24 when it presented its annual MSMT Concert on the Mall as part of the Brunswick Downtown Association's summer series. In a program designed to thank the community for its loyal support of the theatre, especially during the pandemic, the seventy-five-minute concert featured performers from the company's current main stage show, KINKY BOOTS, as well as other local artists in a rousing and engaging program of musical theatre selections.

Artistic Director, Curt Dale Clark served as the warm and welcoming emcee, while Music Director Ben McNaboe on keyboards created the appealing musical arrangements and expertly led an instrumental ensemble of five excellent musicians - Sean Potter (reeds), Dana Teboe (trombone), Max Richardson (trumpet), Patrick Duffy (bass), and Mark Fredericks (drums). The band delighted in an interlude playing "The Full Monty Overture."

MSMT's sound team acquitted themselves admirably in delivering an excellent acoustic experience to the entire Mall.

The company presented nineteen selections from musical theatre and covers of popular tunes. Danielle Vayenas opened with a stirring "You'll Never Walk Alone," followed by Meg Walz's upbeat "Mamma Mia" and Lizzie Hall's plaintive "Son of a Preacher Man." Nick Sutton offered a personable take on "Cabaret"; Emily Bartley sang a sultry "Hit Me with a Hot Note," and Molly Scott belted out a rousing "Popular" from WICKED. Garrett Lynn not only sang a dynamic "I Can't Stand Still," but also demonstrated the truism with some lively moves. Chana Wingard sang a stylish "Feeling Good" from ROAR OF THE GREASEPAINT.

Jay Poff

After the instrumental interlude, Mikayla Jane offered an elegant rendition of "Skyfall," and Preston Karp sang a jaunty "What Do I Need with Love?" Jay Poff sang a commanding and impassioned rendition of "New York State of Mind." Abby C. Smith, Amber Carson, and Monica Blume performed a charming trio arrangement of "You Belong" with Smith on ukulele. Each artist then returned with a solo: Carson belting out a soulful cover of Aretha Franklin's "See Saw," Smith singing an expressive Harburg and Arlen's "Down with Love," and Blume with a buoyant "Nine to Five." Nathaniel Hackmann and Taylor Quick combined their vocal beauty to deliver a soaring "People Will Say We're in Love" from OKLAHOMA. Quick then returned with a powerfully sung "Hopelessly Devoted to You" from GREASE and the program closer, a dramatic and stirring interpretation of "Journey to the Past" from ANASTASIA.

As MSMT Revival Season draws to a close with the last main stage performance this Saturday, this joyful, inclusive community event seemed the perfect celebration. MSMT, like all theatres across the country, has faced dire and difficult times in the past three years, but with strong and tireless leadership and loyal patron support, they have managed to survive. This season has not been without its share of difficulties and hard knocks. Nonetheless, MSMT truly has a great deal to celebrate. The 2022 Revival Season that restored full programming, presented main stage shows of extraordinary substance and relevance, stirred conversation, inspired healing and joy. The company revived all its popular, free outreach activities - this concert among them - giving back to the community and enhancing it with the blessings and benefits of musical theatre.

What better way to experience the true meaning of a revival than to look out over the thousands gathered to enjoy the magic of live musical theatre and to realize that not only did this season demonstrate that MSMT is back bringing Broadway to Brunswick, but that it has become the cultural heartbeat of this community.

Photos by the author

MSMT closes its main stage season on August 27, 2022 with KINKY BOOTS at the Pickard Theater on the Bowdoin campus, 1 Bath Road, Brunswick www.msmt.org 207-725-8769





August 25, 2022

