MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET to be Presented by Ogunquit Playhouse and The Music Hall This Spring

The Music Hall and Ogunquit Playhouse will present Million Dollar Quartet, on stage from March 22 - April 9 at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.



Million Dollar Quartet brings that legendary night to life, featuring a score of rock hits that includes "Blue Suede Shoes," "Fever," "That's All Right," "Sixteen Tons," "Great Balls of Fire," "Walk the Line," "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," "Who Do You Love?," "Matchbox," "Folsom Prison Blues," and "Hound Dog." The musical captures the singular moment when four major talents came together to become a red-hot rock 'n' roll band.



For tickets, visit www.themusichall.org or call The Music Hall Box Office at 603-436-2400.



Ogunquit Playhouse's production features the return of Nat Zegree, Scott Moreau, and Kurt Jenkins in three iconic roles.



Nat Zegree (Jerry Lee Lewis) has been playing piano since he was three years old. A proud native of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Nat performs one-man shows and concerts across the country. He played over 400 performances of Million Dollar Quartet at theaters such as Papermill and Ogunquit Playhouse for which he received a BroadwayWorld award for best performance. Nat is also a writer/composer and recording artist. He has written music and original material for CBS' The Good Fight, and his original album, "Fly More Than You Fall" (not the musical), is available on iTunes! He has written three original musicals with writing partner Eric Holmes, including Fly More Than You Fall. He played Mozart in a live music production of Amadeus at Flat Rock Playhouse (2017), and his voice has been heard as a virtual singer for the Broadway hit Dear Evan Hansen.



Scott Moreau (Johnny Cash) is from Litchfield, ME, and received a BFA in Music Theatre from Illinois Wesleyan University. Scott is pleased to return to Ogunquit Playhouse to reprise his role. Nat'l Tours: Million Dollar Quartet (Johnny Cash), A Christmas Carol (Fred). Regional: Ring of Fire (Prather Entertainment Group), Johnny Guitar (Johnny, Cortland Repertory Theatre), Mary Poppins (Mr. Banks, Springer Opera House), Ragtime (Willy Conklin, Seaside Music Theater), Oliver! (Bill Sykes, Arundel Playhouse), Joseph... (Dan, Maine State Music Theatre). scottmoreau.com



Kurt Jenkins (Carl Perkins) has been involved with Million Dollar Quartet since 2013; first in the original Chicago production, then on the high seas with Norwegian Cruise Line. Now, Kurt is grateful to be returning to his Playhouse family with such a talented cast! When Kurt isn't on stage, he documents his journey on social media. Follow @kurtjenkins on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. And watch as he builds the future. Regional credits: Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story (Ogunquit Playhouse), Bat Boy, and Godspell.

About Ogunquit Playhouse:



For more than 90 years, Ogunquit Playhouse has been the artistic gateway to Maine's southern seacoast, self-producing world-class Regional Theatre and inclusive Arts Education programs, nurturing a creative and communal hearth for all ages. This power coupling of The Playhouse and a quaint seaside village offers visitors and locals a wealth of fabulous experiences. Ogunquit is more than just a beach community, but a destination within a destination for vacationers from around the world. Visit ogunquitplayhouse.org and follow @ogunquitplayhouse on all social media platforms.

About The Music Hall:

The Music Hall is a performing arts center featuring curated entertainment from around the world in two theaters in its downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire campus-one, a landmark 1878 Victorian theater, designated an American Treasure for the Arts by the National Park Service's Save America's Treasures Program, the other the intimate Music Hall Lounge around the corner.

