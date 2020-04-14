Living Arts Dance Complex Studios Move Students Online

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Sun Journal has reported that the Living Arts Dance Complex's three studios - run by Susan Cloutier - which has 12 instructors and 400 students, are hosting 80 Zoom classes a week.

"They're in basements, kitchens, bedrooms taking classes," Cloutier said. "I've seen families move their kitchen table away and kids are building tap boards so they can have something to tap on, a little square of plywood, so everybody seems to be adapting at this point. It's amazing."

The studio is currently hoping to perform their annual recital on June 14.

"We're still teaching our recital numbers and keeping them rehearsed for that," she said.

If the gathering restrictions are lifted, Cloutier is considering renting a stage and performing in the open-air parking lot.

"We're bound and determined the show will go on - they can put those costumes on and get on stage," she said.

