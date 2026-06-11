Interview: MSMT Launches Twelfth Season of PEEK BEHIND THE CURTAIN

🎭 NEW! Maine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Maine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Maine State Music Theatre launched the twelfth season of its popular panel discussion series, Peek Behind the Curtain, with a spirited conversation about the theatre’s current production, HAIRSPRAY. A large crowd was on hand at the Curtis Memorial Library on June 10 to listen to two of the show’s stars, Charis Leos (Prudy Pingleton, Matron, Gym Teacher) and Tarra Conner Jones (Motormouth Maybelle) together with Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark and BWW moderator Carla Maria Verdino-Süllwold.



Added to the program format this year was a lightning round of short answer questions which added a little levity to the mix. The discussion focused on the continuing relevance of HAIRSPRAY, its messages of tolerance, inclusion, and love, the enduring qualities of its music, lyrics, and book, and the arcs of several of the characters.

Here are a few of the most eloquent and inspired comments from the panel:

Curt Dale Clark

The character of Corny Collins demonstrates that there have always been allies among us; he is a depiction of someone who wanted to try to help.

In the course of the show, Tracy learns to trust herself, to discover her own specialness, and she figures out that we are all in this journey together.

The message of HAIRSPRAY is listen to one another; love one another, and figure out a way to do it together. With the separation in this country now, it tells us that we all have work to do.

Charis Leos

The music in HAIRSPRAY is so joyful! [The kids] just want to dance together, and dance is nothing but joy. People do think and learn [when watching this show], but they also need to feel buoyant and have hope.

The comedy in HAIRSPRAY allows us to accept a character like Prudy Pingleton. There are some things in the script which I was horrified to have to say, but after conversations with our director, Kenny Ingram, I realized these stereotypes are necessary to show contrast, and if they were presented in a comedic way – an Archie Bunker kind of comedy – people might laugh, but they would be laughing at themselves. I think it’s good to hear some of those things out loud and have people ask themselves, “Oh, is that me?”

One of the beautiful things about Tracy is that she is so full of confidence, and that is because her parents have never made her feel “less than.”

Tarra Conner Jones

Every night when I take the stage to sing “I Know Where I’ve Been,” I honor those who came before me on whose shoulders I stand - my mother, my grandmother, the women of my church. I am only one generation away from the Civil Rights movement, and that is not lost on me. I try to sing [the song] as a human being, a black woman because that is who I am.

Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman are iconic; they are, by far, one of the greatest writing teams. Their lyrics are infectious, and their music takes you into every genre with ease.

For me the message of HAIRSPRAY is that black women are people. We are to be loved, respected, included. This world was created for them, too. We have so much more in common than we have differences. We need to remember we are all in this together. We are so much better together than we are alone. And we need to love.

Clark asks Conner Jones to recite her poignant line from HAIRSPRAY, which sums up the sentiments the panel has been sharing.

“Love is a gift … So, you two better brace yourselves for a whole lotta ugly comin' at you from a never ending parade of stupid."

Photo courtesy of MSMT, Dane Whitlock, photographer

PEEK BEHIND THE CURTAIN was held on June 10, 2026, at Curtis Memorial Library, Brunswick. The program is offered free of charge. Next panel discussion will be devoted to 1776 on July 1, 2026 at 12 noon. For more information www.msmt.org Series sponsored by Wilcox Wellness & Fitness