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Watch a video of Charl Brown performing "What Becomes of the Brokenhearted?" from Ain't Too Proud at Ogunquit Playhouse.

In the video, Otis Williams (Charl Brown) memorializes his brothers in arms (Josh Marin, Justin Showell, Blaine Alden Krauss, and Warren Egypt Franklin) who sacrificed individually and collectively on The Temptations road to stardom.

The cast of Ain't Too Proud will star Tony Award nominee Charl Brown (Broadway’s Motown the Musical) as Otis Williams, Warren Egypt Franklin (Hamilton Nat’l Tour) as Melvin Franklin, Blaine Alden Krauss (Broadway’s The Cher Show) as Eddie Kendricks, Josh Marin (Hamilton Nat’l Tour) as David Ruffin, and Justin Showell (Broadway’s Floyd Collins) as Paul Williams.

The cast will also feature Stephen Cerf (Broadway’s Jersey Boys), Tymothee Harrell (Orlando the Musical), Antonio King (Jersey Boys Nat’l Tour), Kyle Kobetsky (Bristol Valley Theater’s Little Women The Musical), Kris Lyons (OP’s When Elvis Met The Beatles), Rodney McKinner III (Rent in Concert Tour), Felicia Martis (Ain’t Too Proud Nat’l Tour), Alexandria Reese (Riverside Theatre’s Beautiful the Carole King Musical), Owen Scales (The Muny’s Dreamgirls), Joey Stone (Broadway’s Motown the Musical), Brett Sturgis (Broadway’s On Your Feet!), Justin Terrell (Chicago Nat’l Tour), and Khalifa White (NYC’s Little Shop of Horrors).

Video: Watch 'What Becomes of the Brokenhearted?' From AIN'T TOO PROUD at Ogunquit Playhouse

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