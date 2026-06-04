Video: Watch 'What Becomes of the Brokenhearted?' From AIN'T TOO PROUD at Ogunquit Playhouse
AIN'T TOO PROUD runs May 14 to June 13, 2026 in Ogunquit, Maine.
Watch a video of Charl Brown performing "What Becomes of the Brokenhearted?" from Ain't Too Proud at Ogunquit Playhouse.
In the video, Otis Williams (Charl Brown) memorializes his brothers in arms (Josh Marin, Justin Showell, Blaine Alden Krauss, and Warren Egypt Franklin) who sacrificed individually and collectively on The Temptations road to stardom.
The cast of Ain't Too Proud will star Tony Award nominee Charl Brown (Broadway’s Motown the Musical) as Otis Williams, Warren Egypt Franklin (Hamilton Nat’l Tour) as Melvin Franklin, Blaine Alden Krauss (Broadway’s The Cher Show) as Eddie Kendricks, Josh Marin (Hamilton Nat’l Tour) as David Ruffin, and Justin Showell (Broadway’s Floyd Collins) as Paul Williams.
The cast will also feature Stephen Cerf (Broadway’s Jersey Boys), Tymothee Harrell (Orlando the Musical), Antonio King (Jersey Boys Nat’l Tour), Kyle Kobetsky (Bristol Valley Theater’s Little Women The Musical), Kris Lyons (OP’s When Elvis Met The Beatles), Rodney McKinner III (Rent in Concert Tour), Felicia Martis (Ain’t Too Proud Nat’l Tour), Alexandria Reese (Riverside Theatre’s Beautiful the Carole King Musical), Owen Scales (The Muny’s Dreamgirls), Joey Stone (Broadway’s Motown the Musical), Brett Sturgis (Broadway’s On Your Feet!), Justin Terrell (Chicago Nat’l Tour), and Khalifa White (NYC’s Little Shop of Horrors).
Ain't Too Proud is directed by Gerry McIntyre (OP’s The Cher Show, Chicago) with Choreography by Rachelle Rak (Velma Kelly in OP’s Chicago), Music Supervision by Kenny Seymour (Broadway’s Ain’t Too Proud), Music Direction by Seth Farber (Broadway’s Soul Doctor), Original Scenic Design by Robert Brill (Broadway’s Ain’t Too Proud), Original Costume Design by Paul Tazewell (Broadway’s Ain’t Too Proud), Lighting Design by Richard Latta (OP’s Guys and Dolls), Sound Design by Kevin Heard (OP’s Guys and Dolls), Wig/Hair & Make-Up Design by Luna/">Roxanne De Luna (OP’s Titanic), and Projection Design by Peter Nigrini (Broadway’s Ain’t Too Proud). Tyrone Jackson (Broadway’s Memphis) is the Associate Director, and Carina-Kay Louchiey is the Associate Choreographer. Daniel Everett (OP’s Waitress the Musical) is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by ARC.
|
1776
Maine State Music Theatre (6/24-7/11)
|
Scott Moreau: Johnny Cash's America
Maine State Music Theatre (7/05-7/06)
|
City of Angels
OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE (7/23-8/22)
|
Parker McCollum at Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater (9/03-9/03)
|
Disney's Frozen
Maine State Music Theatre (7/15-8/01)
|
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Thompson's Point (9/13-9/13)
|
Kittery Point Blue Fest - Community and Craft Fair
First Congregational Church of Kittery, UCC (8/08-8/08)
|
Unabashedly
Waterville Opera House (8/28-9/06)
|
Runaway Princess by Mary Goggin
The Playhouse At Waterville Station (8/07-8/09)
|
Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical Jr.
Maine State Music Theatre (8/10-8/10)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW