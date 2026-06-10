Video: 'I Know Where I've Been' from HAIRSPRAY at Maine State Music Theatre
The number earns a standing ovation night after night in Kenny Ingram's production.
Maine State Music Theatre has released a performance clip capturing Tarra Conner Jones delivering "I Know Where I've Been," the Act Two showstopper from the company's current production of HAIRSPRAY. The video offers a glimpse of a moment that has drawn standing ovations from audiences throughout the run.
HAIRSPRAY is based on John Waters' cult classic 1988 film. "I Know Where I've Been" stands as one of the musical's most emotionally resonant numbers and has proven a highlight of the MSMT engagement.
The MSMT production is directed and choreographed by Kenny Ingram and represents a co-production with the Fulton Theatre in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. As previously reviewed on BroadwayWorld, the production blends Broadway veterans with MSMT regulars and emerging professional talent across its company. HAIRSPRAY runs through June 20.
The production has generated considerable local interest throughout its run. BroadwayWorld also reported on a recent performance in which understudy Maria Boissonneault stepped into the role of Tracy Turnblad, earning a warm reception from the audience.
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