Good Theater Will Not Reopen Until 2021

Good Theater will not reopen until sometime in 2021. Concerns for public safety, as well as the safety and well-being of our cast, crew and staff, is what brought us to this decision. We are eager to reopen, and we are committed to opening with Desperate Measures, the musical which was in rehearsal at the time of closures due to COVID-19.

"Whenever it is safe to reopen, Desperate Measures will be the perfect show," claims Brian P. Allen, Good Theater's Executive and Artistic Director. "Desperate Measures is pure musical comedy, and is sure to lift audiences' spirits when it debuts."

In the meantime, patrons can follow Good Theater on social media. Periodically the company will post highlight videos of past performances, interviews, and photos and other memorabilia from the company's archives.

Good Theater was almost finished with its 18th season when the pandemic caused a shutdown in March. At the time the company hoped to reopen in September, but with the virus still spreading, it is too soon to return in this fall.

All patrons who had tickets to Desperate Measures will be given new dates once the production has an official opening.

Related Articles Shows View More Maine Stories

More Hot Stories For You