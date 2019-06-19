GREASE Is The Word At The Public Theatre

Due to sell out audiences, a Sat, June 29, 3pm matinee performance has been added to accommodate the high demand for tickets to the musical Grease, an exciting Co-production between The Public Theatre in Lewiston and Maine State Music Theatre (MSMT) in Brunswick.

"When the possibility of having our two professional theatres collaborate on a musical was presented, we jumped at the idea," said Christopher Schario, TPT's Executive/Artistic Director. "We think that combining the strengths of our organizations will create a production that will surprise and delight both our audiences."

This collaboration will be the first time The Public Theatre has presented a musical for their audience, and gives Maine State Music Theatre audiences the opportunity to come to Lewiston/Auburn and experience the exciting theatre happening at The Public Theatre. The Public Theatre was recently awarded the "BEST THEATRE" in Maine in the Down East Magazine readers' poll for the seventh year in a row.

The cast, costumes, choreographer Ray Dumont and band will come from MSMT and the production will be directed by Schario and performed on TPT's stage in Lewiston, making the show a true artistic collaboration. In fact, Schario has a long history with the musical GREASE, having performed the role of Kenickie in the National Tour when it was first running on Broadway.

GREASE steps back in time to Rydell High's senior class of 1959. The duck-tailed, hot-rodding "Burger Palace Boys" and their gum-snapping "Pink Ladies" in bobby sox and pedal pushers evoke the look and sound of the 1950s in this rollicking musical. Head "greaser" Danny Zuko and new "good girl" Sandy Dumbrowski attempt to relive the romance of their "Summer Nights" as the rest of the gang sings and dances their way through the songs "Greased Lightnin'," "We Go Together," "Born to Hand Jive," and many more.

Performances will take place June 18 - 30 at The Public Theatre, 31 Maple Street, Lewiston, Maine, Tues - Sat at 7:30pm, Sun at 2pm, with a matinee on Wed June 26 at 2pm and an added matinee on Sat, June 29 at 3pm. For tickets contact The Public Theatre at www.thepublictheatre.org or 207-782-3200 or Maine State Music Theatre at www.msmt.org or 207-725-8769.





