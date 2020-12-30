Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Freeport Players Presents A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES and Its Annual Meeting

The Annual Meeting (virtual) of The Players is scheduled for Thursday, January 21.

Dec. 30, 2020  

Freeport Players production of A Child's Christmas in Wales runs until January 6th. Don't miss your chance to see this delightful performance of this classic story. Information about the production and the cast is available on our web site, fcponline.org.

The Annual Meeting (virtual) of The Players is scheduled for Thursday, January 21st 2021 at 7:00 pm. All are welcome to attend.

The Board has been exploring ways on how it can produce more virtual productions in preparation for getting back live on stage. All aee welcome to to share ideas, welcome new Board members, and pass a budget to enable it all.


