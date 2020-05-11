Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine Brings Content Online

The Portland Press Herald has reported that due to the health crisis, Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine is now livestreaming daily through its Facebook page with new programming.

Check out the full story HERE.

One series is called At Home Together. The series offers prompts for hands-on projects focused on themes of wildlife and engineering. The theater has also begun the Maine Youth Playwriting Challenge Online.

The museum's executive director, Julie Butcher Pezzino shared: "We've talked a lot about silver linings, and this shift to thinking about how we engage our audience online is one silver lining to this whole thing...The geographic distribution of our online programming has been fascinating. We have stepped more fully into our mission of being of Maine."

Within the first month online, the museum reached nearly 30,000 families and educators.

Pezzino added: "We are providing as close to a face-to-face interaction as we can between an educator and a child, and this is particularly important when kids are not going to school. They are not having those interactions. Oftentimes, the only people these children are interacting with directly on a daily basis are their parents,"

Read the full story HERE.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You