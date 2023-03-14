Cast Announced for Hunter Foster-Directed MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Ogunquit Playhouse

The Music Hall and Ogunquit Playhouse will present Million Dollar Quartet, on stage from March 22 - April 9 at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The show is directed by Hunter Foster, who played Sam Phillips in the original Broadway production and directed both previous productions of MDQ at Ogunquit Playhouse; with music direction by Nat Zegree, who returns to the role of Jerry Lee Lewis, as he did in 2015 and 2016 for The Playhouse. The creative team also includes original Broadway Scenic Design by Derek McLane with Additional Scenic Elements by Adam Koch, Lighting Design by Richard Latta, Costume Design by Molly Walz, Sound Design by Don Hanna, Wig/Hair and Make-Up Design by Roxanne De Luna, Casting by Binder Casting, Production Stage Manager Rebecca McBee, and Assistant Stage Manager Emma Power.

The cast features Bart Shatto (Broadway: War Paint, Les Misérables, The Civil War) as Sam Phillips; Daniel Durston (National Tour: MDQ, Regional: MDQ Christmas, Elvis the Musical) as Elvis Presley; Christopher Wren (National Tour: MDQ, Regional: MDQ, Hank Williams: Lost Highway) as Carl Perkins; Nat Zegree (Regional: MDQ, Amadeus) as Jerry Lee Lewis; Scott Moreau (National Tour: MDQ, Regional: Ring of Fire) as Johnny Cash.

Rounding out the cast are Megan Reinking (Broadway: Hair, Lestat); Nathan Yates Douglass (Ogunquit Playhouse: MDQ, Heartbreak Hotel); Kieran McCabe (Regional: MDQ, The Buddy Holly Story); Brian Michael Henry (Regional: MDQ, Jersey Boys); Sam C. Jones (Regional: MDQ, MDQ Christmas); and Evan Bertram (Regional: Mamma Mia, Shout!).

Million Dollar Quartet brings one legendary night to life when four major talents came together to become a red-hot Rock and Roll band. Featuring a score of legendary hits, including "Blue Suede Shoes," "Fever," "That's All Right," "Sixteen Tons," "Great Balls of Fire," "Walk the Line," "Whole Lotta Shakin' Going On," "Who Do You Love," "Matchbox," "Folsom Prison Blues," and "Hound Dog."

For tickets, visit themusichall.org or call The Music Hall Box Office at 603-436-2400.

About Ogunquit Playhouse:



For more than 90 years, Ogunquit Playhouse has been the artistic gateway to Maine's southern seacoast, self-producing world-class Regional Theatre and inclusive Arts Education programs, nurturing a creative and communal hearth for all ages. This power coupling of The Playhouse and a quaint seaside village is a destination within a destination for vacationers from around the world. Visit ogunquitplayhouse.org and follow @ogunquitplayhouse on all social media platforms.

About The Music Hall

The Music Hall is a performing arts center featuring curated entertainment from around the world in two theaters in its downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire campus-one, a landmark 1878 Victorian theater, designated an American Treasure for the Arts by the National Park Service's Save America's Treasures Program, the other the intimate Music Hall Lounge around the corner. TheMusicHall.org | Twitter @MusicHall | Facebook /musichall |

YouTube /musichallnh | Instagram @musichallnh