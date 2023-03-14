Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cast Announced for Hunter Foster-Directed MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Ogunquit Playhouse

Cast Announced for Hunter Foster-Directed MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Ogunquit Playhouse

Million Dollar Quartet will run March 22 – April 9 at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Mar. 14, 2023  

The Music Hall and Ogunquit Playhouse will present Million Dollar Quartet, on stage from March 22 - April 9 at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The show is directed by Hunter Foster, who played Sam Phillips in the original Broadway production and directed both previous productions of MDQ at Ogunquit Playhouse; with music direction by Nat Zegree, who returns to the role of Jerry Lee Lewis, as he did in 2015 and 2016 for The Playhouse. The creative team also includes original Broadway Scenic Design by Derek McLane with Additional Scenic Elements by Adam Koch, Lighting Design by Richard Latta, Costume Design by Molly Walz, Sound Design by Don Hanna, Wig/Hair and Make-Up Design by Roxanne De Luna, Casting by Binder Casting, Production Stage Manager Rebecca McBee, and Assistant Stage Manager Emma Power.

The cast features Bart Shatto (Broadway: War Paint, Les Misérables, The Civil War) as Sam Phillips; Daniel Durston (National Tour: MDQ, Regional: MDQ Christmas, Elvis the Musical) as Elvis Presley; Christopher Wren (National Tour: MDQ, Regional: MDQ, Hank Williams: Lost Highway) as Carl Perkins; Nat Zegree (Regional: MDQ, Amadeus) as Jerry Lee Lewis; Scott Moreau (National Tour: MDQ, Regional: Ring of Fire) as Johnny Cash.

Rounding out the cast are Megan Reinking (Broadway: Hair, Lestat); Nathan Yates Douglass (Ogunquit Playhouse: MDQ, Heartbreak Hotel); Kieran McCabe (Regional: MDQ, The Buddy Holly Story); Brian Michael Henry (Regional: MDQ, Jersey Boys); Sam C. Jones (Regional: MDQ, MDQ Christmas); and Evan Bertram (Regional: Mamma Mia, Shout!).

Million Dollar Quartet brings one legendary night to life when four major talents came together to become a red-hot Rock and Roll band. Featuring a score of legendary hits, including "Blue Suede Shoes," "Fever," "That's All Right," "Sixteen Tons," "Great Balls of Fire," "Walk the Line," "Whole Lotta Shakin' Going On," "Who Do You Love," "Matchbox," "Folsom Prison Blues," and "Hound Dog."

For tickets, visit themusichall.org or call The Music Hall Box Office at 603-436-2400.

About Ogunquit Playhouse:


For more than 90 years, Ogunquit Playhouse has been the artistic gateway to Maine's southern seacoast, self-producing world-class Regional Theatre and inclusive Arts Education programs, nurturing a creative and communal hearth for all ages. This power coupling of The Playhouse and a quaint seaside village is a destination within a destination for vacationers from around the world. Visit ogunquitplayhouse.org and follow @ogunquitplayhouse on all social media platforms.

About The Music Hall

The Music Hall is a performing arts center featuring curated entertainment from around the world in two theaters in its downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire campus-one, a landmark 1878 Victorian theater, designated an American Treasure for the Arts by the National Park Service's Save America's Treasures Program, the other the intimate Music Hall Lounge around the corner. TheMusicHall.org | Twitter @MusicHall | Facebook /musichall |

YouTube /musichallnh | Instagram @musichallnh




Good Theater Presents YOU CANT TAKE IT WITH YOU Beginning This Month Photo
Good Theater Presents YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU Beginning This Month
Good Theater will present the Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU as the finale of its 20th anniversary season, running March 29th through April 23rd.
Brunswick High School Players Present ANYTHING GOES Photo
Brunswick High School Players Present ANYTHING GOES
The Brunswick High School Players has announced their spring musical, 'ANYTHING GOES (2022 Revision).' ANYTHING GOES, a musical, with music and lyrics by Cole Porter, is the story of madcap antics aboard an ocean liner bound from New York to London. The cast of over 40 from Brunswick High School will delight you with song and dance numbers (including tap!), romance and laughter on the high seas in this fun show.
Threshold Stage Company Presents Lucas Hnaths Tony Award Winning A DOLLS HOUSE, PART 2 At Photo
Threshold Stage Company Presents Lucas Hnath's Tony Award Winning A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 At The Star Theatre
Kittery's critically acclaimed Threshold Stage Company brings Lucas Hnath's Tony Award winning 'A Doll's House, Part 2' to the Star Theatre and brilliantly lays bare the struggle between our right to live our perceived best version of ourselves and the consequences our choices have on those around us and the society at large.
Karan Casey, One Of Irelands Most Celebrated Singers, To Perform At Husson Universitys Gra Photo
Karan Casey, One Of Ireland's Most Celebrated Singers, To Perform At Husson University's Gracie Theatre
Renowned singer-songwriter Karan Casey will be performing many of the songs that made her one of Ireland's most accomplished folk musicians on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at Husson University's Gracie Theatre as part of her current American tour. Her concert will include songs from her February 2023 album, 'Nine Apples of Gold.'

More Hot Stories For You


Good Theater Presents YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU Beginning This MonthGood Theater Presents YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU Beginning This Month
March 14, 2023

Good Theater will present the Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU as the finale of its 20th anniversary season, running March 29th through April 23rd.
Brunswick High School Players Present ANYTHING GOESBrunswick High School Players Present ANYTHING GOES
March 8, 2023

The Brunswick High School Players has announced their spring musical, 'ANYTHING GOES (2022 Revision).' ANYTHING GOES, a musical, with music and lyrics by Cole Porter, is the story of madcap antics aboard an ocean liner bound from New York to London. The cast of over 40 from Brunswick High School will delight you with song and dance numbers (including tap!), romance and laughter on the high seas in this fun show.
Threshold Stage Company Presents Lucas Hnath's Tony Award Winning A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 At The Star TheatreThreshold Stage Company Presents Lucas Hnath's Tony Award Winning A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 At The Star Theatre
March 3, 2023

Kittery's critically acclaimed Threshold Stage Company brings Lucas Hnath's Tony Award winning 'A Doll's House, Part 2' to the Star Theatre and brilliantly lays bare the struggle between our right to live our perceived best version of ourselves and the consequences our choices have on those around us and the society at large.
Karan Casey, One Of Ireland's Most Celebrated Singers, To Perform At Husson University's Gracie TheatreKaran Casey, One Of Ireland's Most Celebrated Singers, To Perform At Husson University's Gracie Theatre
March 2, 2023

Renowned singer-songwriter Karan Casey will be performing many of the songs that made her one of Ireland's most accomplished folk musicians on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at Husson University's Gracie Theatre as part of her current American tour. Her concert will include songs from her February 2023 album, 'Nine Apples of Gold.'
Opera Maine To Stage Comic Opera CINDERELLAOpera Maine To Stage Comic Opera CINDERELLA
February 27, 2023

Opera Maine invites you to spectacular live singing and theater for its 29th season mainstage production of Cinderella (La Cenerentola) by Gioachino Rossini at Merrill Auditorium on Thursday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 30 at 2:30 p.m. The story of the opera, written by librettist Jacopo Ferretti, tells the familiar and beloved tale of Cinderella, but it is not the Disney version with a pumpkin carriage or glass slippers. It is filled with hijinks and fun, and brilliant music.
share