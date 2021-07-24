BWW Review: Dream, Dream, Dream! - MSMT and Portland Stage Present the Music of the Everly Brothers

After being shuttered for twenty-three months, the Pickard Theater is alive once again with musical theatre, as Maine State Music Theatre in a co-production with Portland Stage, opens its 2021 season with an energizing, nostalgic, and uplifting concert, DREAM, THE MUSIC OF THE EVERLY BROTHERS. The two-dozen-song retrospective and remembrance of the pioneering music of Don and Phil Everly is created, conceived, and performed by Ben Hope and Eric Scott Anthony, who star as the country rock duo which topped charts throughout the 1950s-1970s and returned to become a new creative force again in the 1980s onward.

Combining country, rock 'n, roll, rhythm and blues, and folk, the Everly Brothers blazed trails in popular music with their special brand of harmonizing and their use of steel-string acoustic guitar that influenced generations of popular musicians who followed. Hope and Anthony's homage captures not only the essence of their music, as it re-creates unforgettable tunes like "Bye, Bye Love," Cathy's Clown," and Wake Up Little Susie," but also the artistic and personal rapport between the two musicians.

Arranged chronologically, the 105-minute concert traverses the career and evolution of the Everly Brothers style and music. The storytelling is lean and compelling, bolstering the music which forms the primary narrative thread.

The performers capture with uncanny perfection the timbre and tonal qualities of the historical Everlys- Hope with Don Everly's lyric baritone, capable of honeyed smoothness as well as power, and Anthony with Phil's pure, high tenor and often ethereal sound. The tight harmonies of the brothers' music and what the pair called " a sibling sound" is recreated here with haunting effectiveness. And one can only marvel at the intricacies of the perfect harmonies of the songs and these voices that by virtue of extraordinary musicianship blend into a stunning new entity. Hope and Anthony are also accomplished guitarists, and the interludes which showcase their instrumental sound afford considerable pleasure as well.

The production, itself, is simple but polished and visually as pleasing as it is vocally and aurally. The set consists of several rustic wooden hangings and picket fences (suggesting the country roots) silhouetted against a skrim where lighting skillfully changes with the moods of the pieces.

Highlights of the generous playlist are numerous and reflect the many facets of the Everlys' repertoire. There is a haunting ballad-like "Take a Message to Mary" or the elegant folk medlet from their album "Songs Our Dady Taught Us." There are the infectious hits like "Bye, Bye Love" and" Cathy's Clown,' as well as the poignant renditions of " Let It Be Me," "Raining in My Heart" or "Love Hurts." Hard-edged humor emerges in "Poor Jenny" just as simmering wrath explodes in "I'm Not Angry." And a mega-hit like "Wake Up Little Susie" manages to pay tribute to the historical brothers at the same time that it adds a slightly original edge. Toward the end of the coincert, Hope and Anthony acknowledge themselves to be influenced in their own songwriting by the Everlys, treating the audience with an original song.

But perhaps the tune which lingers longest and has the most resonance is "All I Have To Do Is Dream." Not only does the duo's rendition pulsate with genuine emotion, but it seems to serve as a fitting metaphor for the concert, itself, and its significance as the the joyful re-opening of the Pickard Theater, and the first live performance this pair of artists has been able to perform before an audience in many, many months. The aptness of the music and the message was acknowledged by multiple standing ovations as the evening drew to a close.

Theatre is made of dreams, and surely in the last two pandemic years, artists and audiences have dreamed of the day they could once more return to the theatre to share their creative vision. But an evening such as this one, following on the heels of an unspeakably difficult hiatus, is not made of dreams alone. It is the fruit of persistence and determination, tireless effort and advocacy, courage and faith on the part of artistic leadership and artists themselves. And thus, to sit once again in the Pickard Theater - or in so many of the countless theatres that are now reopening - is a blessing not to be taken lightly, but to be cherished and celebrated in full measure!

Photo courtesy MSMT

DREAM THE MUSIC OF THE EVERLY BROTHERS runs from July 23-25, 2021 at the Pickard Theater, 1 Bath Road, Brunswick, ME www.msmt.org 207-725-8