A VERY IDA CHRISTMAS is Coming to the Public Theatre This December

Share the gift of laughter this holiday season, when Maine humorist Susan Poulin returns to The Public Theatre Dec 10,11 and 12 in her hilarious and heartwarming production of A Very Ida Christmas.

Come on over to Ida's for the best Christmas ever as she shares the do's and don'ts of holiday decorating and the hilarious secret in her Not-So-Secret Santa plan. Ida is definitely no Scrooge, so banish your humbugs and come prepared to laugh!

Selected by Portland Magazine as one of the "Ten Most Intriguing People in Maine," Susan's shows have broken box office records throughout the Northeast.

The Public Theatre is requiring that all audience members show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 48 hours to attend, and a mask must be worn while in the building. For more information on The Public Theatre's COVID safety protocols, visit thepublictheatre.org

A Very Ida Christmas is playing at The Public Theatre, Lewiston/Auburn's Professional Theatre, Dec 10, 11,12, Friday at 7pm and Saturday and Sunday at 2pm. Tickets: $25 Adults, $22 groups; Video-on-demand tickets: $25 single/$50 household. Tickets for in person or Video-on-Demand can be purchased online at thepublictheatre.org or by calling 782-3200. The Theatre is located at 31 Maple St. Lewiston.

A Very Ida Christmas is sponsored by Berube's Complete Auto Care, Napa Coastal Auto Parts and Twin City Times. Season Underwriters are Platz Associates, Austin Associates, Sun Journal, Maine Magazine and WOXO 92.7 and WIGY 105.5