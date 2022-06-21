Wisconsin Public Service Foundation Awards Peninsula Players Theatre Grant For New Housing

Peninsula Players Theatre has announced that it is the recipient of a $75,000 grant from the Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) Foundation for its housing campaign, Act II: Protecting the Past, Ensuring the Future.

The theater announced the launch of its $3.5 million campaign at the opening night performance of the season on June 14. The theater plans to build two new dormitories that will replace the aged, insufficient structures in which members of the company currently reside. Peninsula Players Theatre will break ground on this critical project in September 2022.

"We're proud to support Peninsula Players Theatre to ensure that it remains a destination venue for actors, students and guests from around the Midwest," said Beth Straka, president - WPS Foundation. "Vibrant arts organizations like Peninsula Players Theatre create a brighter future for our communities, bringing diverse experiences and entertainment to people of all ages."

New company housing is a long-overdue project and a highly anticipated dream of Peninsula Players Theatre. The organization and its board of directors made a commitment to being debt-free before undertaking a new capital campaign. The new dormitories will help attract and retain the talented staff and interns required to make the magic seen on stage each season.

"We are thrilled to receive this generous grant from the WPS Foundation," said Managing Director Brian Kelsey. "By supporting the housing campaign, the WPS Foundation is not only investing in the future of Peninsula Players Theatre, but also in the Door County community. We are grateful to have community partners such as the WPS Foundation that value both the importance of the arts and its contribution to our county as a whole."

To learn more about the theater's Act II Housing Campaign and to support this vital project, please visit www.peninsulaplayers.com or contact Development Director Danielle Szmanda at (920) 868-3287 or danielle@peninsulaplayers.com.

Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) Foundation, now in its 58th year, has provided nearly $40 million in contributions to programs that support arts and culture, community and neighborhood development, education, human services and health, and care for the environment in the communities served by Wisconsin Public Service, Michigan Gas Utilities and Minnesota Energy Resources. The WPS Foundation is funded by the shareholders of WEC Energy Group, not by the customers of its utility subsidiaries. Learn more at wisconsinpublicservice.com.

Peninsula Players Theatre is America's oldest professional resident summer theater. It is unique in the country for its diverse productions, continued loyalty to a resident company, and its beautiful setting of 16-wooded acres along the cedar-lined shores of Green Bay. In the past 87 years, the theater has become a Door County landmark and its cornerstone arts institution, attracting audience members from throughout Wisconsin and across the country. To learn more about Peninsula Players Theatre, visit www.peninsulaplayers.com.