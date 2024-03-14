WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Comes to Forward Theater Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For their final production of the 2023-24 season, Forward Theater Company will present What the Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck. Directed by Jen Uphoff Gray. Performances are in the Playhouse at Overture Center for the Arts, April 4-21. This production completes Forward's 15th anniversary celebration.

THE STORY

As a teen, Heidi Schreck won scholarships for college by participating in Constitutional debate competitions. Now, she cannot help but weigh the earnest study, idealism, and hopeful wisdom of her youth against the complexities of being a citizen and a woman in the United States in the 21st century. Wisconsin favorite Colleen Madden steps into Heidi's shoes to ask us what this living document means to us— and what it means to be an American.

ARTISTIC TEAM

What the Constitution Means to Me features Colleen Madden (American Players Theatre company member), Casem AbuLughod (Forward Theater Advisory Company member, last seen in Russian Troll Farm – A Workplace Comedy at Forward Theater), Alliae Krueger, and Caroline Talis.

Scenic Designer: Lisa Schlenker

Lighting Designer: Noele Stollmack

Costume Designer: Ren LaDassor

Composer/Sound Designer: Joe Cerqua

Props Master: Pam Miles

Technical Director: Kevin Zimmer

Stage Manager: Rivka Kelly

Asst. Stage Manager: Abbi Hess

TICKETS

Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased online at forwardtheater.com, or via overture.org. Tickets start at $34, and can be purchased via phone at 608.258.4141. Discounts available. An ASL-Interpreted performance will be presented on Saturday, 4/20 at 2pm.

