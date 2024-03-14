WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Comes to Forward Theater Next Month

Performances run April 4-21.
For their final production of the 2023-24 season, Forward Theater Company will present What the Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck. Directed by Jen Uphoff Gray. Performances are in the Playhouse at Overture Center for the Arts, April 4-21. This production completes Forward's 15th anniversary celebration.
As a teen, Heidi Schreck won scholarships for college by participating in Constitutional debate competitions. Now, she cannot help but weigh the earnest study, idealism, and hopeful wisdom of her youth against the complexities of being a citizen and a woman in the United States in the 21st century. Wisconsin favorite Colleen Madden steps into Heidi's shoes to ask us what this living document means to us— and what it means to be an American.
What the Constitution Means to Me features Colleen Madden (American Players Theatre company member), Casem AbuLughod (Forward Theater Advisory Company member, last seen in Russian Troll Farm – A Workplace Comedy at Forward Theater), Alliae Krueger, and Caroline Talis.
Scenic Designer: Lisa Schlenker
Lighting Designer: Noele Stollmack
Costume Designer: Ren LaDassor
Composer/Sound Designer: Joe Cerqua
Props Master: Pam Miles
Technical Director: Kevin Zimmer
Stage Manager: Rivka Kelly
Asst. Stage Manager: Abbi Hess
Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased online at forwardtheater.com, or via overture.org. Tickets start at $34, and can be purchased via phone at 608.258.4141. Discounts available. An ASL-Interpreted performance will be presented on Saturday, 4/20 at 2pm.
