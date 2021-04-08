Madison has a number of thriving performing arts institutions with esteemed alumni working on Broadway, touring theatre, local theatre, TV and film! Below, BroadwayWorld rounds up the top performing arts schools in Madison. Check out the list below!

Are you a performing arts student who is interested in blogging about your school productions and the theatre scene in Madison? Contact us here.

Looking to list your school in a roundup or submit a correction? Get in touch here.

Madison College

Madison College Performing Arts is the home for Madison College's theater, music and dance performance ensembles. The Theater department stages up to three theater productions per year at the Mitby Theater, as well as workshops, field trips and arts outreach programming. The Music department offers seven different music ensembles to nurture your passion for music. If you have an interest in performing, whether it's acting, singing, or playing a musical instrument, Madison College Performing Arts provides a wide variety of opportunities for all students. Experience the power of music and theater at Madison College.

Learn more here.

University of Wisconsin-Madison

The Master of Arts in Interdisciplinary Theatre Studies can serve as a preparatory degree for the PhD, or as a terminal degree for students seeking greater exposure to theatre studies beyond the undergraduate degree. Through rigorous coursework, participation in a variety of research and artistic activities, the Ph.D. in Interdisciplinary Theatre Studies program prepares graduates for positions as college and university researchers and instructors as well as public intellectuals, dramaturgs, and critics.

Our students work closely with all of the program's Teaching Faculty, as well as Affiliate Faculty members in such fields as African Studies, African-American studies, Art, Art History, Classics, Communication Arts, English, French and Italian, Gender and Women's Studies, German, Music, Spanish and Portuguese, Theatre and Drama, and Visual Cultures.

Many ITS students also work closely with faculty who are not formally affiliated, bringing an even broader interdisciplinary approach to research in theatre, performance, and culture.

The program attracts students from across the United States as well as internationally, and creates opportunities for students to engage in teaching and practice as part of their research. Many of our students participate in theatre and performance groups as actors, dramaturgs, directors, devisers, designers and playwrights on and off campus, allowing them to experiment with a wide range of performance modes. At the same time, all students are expected to develop a strong foundation in current practices in theatre history, theatre and performance theory, criticism, and dramatic literature, in addition to their specific area of interest.

Learn more here.