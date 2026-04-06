THE GREAT GATSBY Musical Will Come to Madison This Summer

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Overture Center for the Arts has announced that tickets for the North American tour of the Broadway musical “The Great Gatsby,” based on the novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, go on sale on Friday, April 10 at 11 a.m. The production will play in Overture Hall from Tuesday, July 28 through Sunday, Aug. 2.

Set in the Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it comes to life across North American stages, with a grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century.

Through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score, the epic story has landed on the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever. “The Great Gatsby” is winner of the 2024 Tony Award for Best Costume Design and winner of nine top awards for BroadwayWorld’s 2024 Theater Fan's Choice awards, including Best Musical.

“This production is a big, bold, Broadway version of The Great Gatsby. It’s thrilling to see these indelible characters and iconic moments from the novel come to life on stage. This stage production, which honors the novel and its history while also speaking clearly to today’s audiences, is a terrific new iteration of this classic work.” - The Estate of F. Scott Fitzgerald

“The Great Gatsby” features music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland (“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” “Little Women”) and Nathan Tysen (“Paradise Square”), a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (“The Mad Ones”), and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni (“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”) and choreographer Dominique Kelley (“Mariah’s Magical Christmas Special,”, “Dancing with the Stars”).

“The Great Gatsby” features Drama Desk Award-winning scenic and projection design by Paul Tate dePoo III (“Spamalot,” “Tommy” at The Kennedy Center), Tony Award-winning costume design by Linda Cho (“Anastasia,” “A Gentleman’s Guide...”), sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (“Beautiful,” “The Book of Mormon”), lighting design by Cory Pattak (“Spamalot”), and hair and wig design by Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe (“The Cher Show,” “Spongebob Squarepants”) and Rachael Geier. Arrangements and Music Supervision are by Jason Howland, Orchestrations are by Jason Howland and Kim Scharnberg (“Jekyll & Hyde”), and casting is by Stephen Kopel and Jillian Cimini at C12 Casting (“Gutenberg,” “& Juliet”).

The Broadway production of “The Great Gatsby” began previews at The Broadway Theatre on Friday, March 29, 2024, and opened on Thursday, April 25, 2024, where it continues to thrill audiences and break box office records. The Broadway production followed a record-breaking world-premiere engagement at Paper Mill Playhouse, where it was the highest grossing show in that organization’s history.

“The Great Gatsby” made its West End debut at the London Coliseum, which began previews on April 11, 2025, officially opened on April 24, and closed on September 7. The successful Seoul production recently finished its residency at the GS Arts Center in the Gangnam District of Seoul.