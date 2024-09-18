Shamrock Tenors Bring Irish Music To Overture Center For The Arts This March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready for Irish music as you have never heard it before! Direct from Belfast, the five-star performers of Shamrock Tenors bring a fresh and exciting take on beloved Irish folk songs, combining timeless classics with a dynamic new energy that promises to captivate audiences of all ages.

Don't miss your chance to see this sensational Irish music group live on stage on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. in Overture Hall. Tickets, ranging from $35-$55, go on sale Friday, Sept. 20 at 11 a.m. at overture.org.

The Shamrock Tenors, supported by Tourism Ireland, have taken the music world by storm with vocalists from London's West End and Northern Ireland's finest multi-instrumentalists. Their vibrant and harmonious renditions of iconic Irish songs like "Danny Boy," "Whiskey in the Jar," "The Parting Glass" and "Wild Rover" will transport listeners straight to the heart of the Emerald Isle.

After a whirlwind year that saw them headline the BBC's 2024 St. Patrick's Day celebrations across the UK and Ireland, the Shamrock Tenors are now embarking on their highly anticipated debut North American tour. This follows the release of their concert special on BBC2 and BBC4 and a sold-out debut at London's prestigious Adelphi Theatre in the West End. Later this year, the group will reach even more fans with a national PBS release across North America.

In addition to selling out their first-ever Irish national tour with multiple performances at Belfast's Grand Opera House, the Shamrock Tenors' first two singles soared to the top of the iTunes World Music Charts. Their performances online have garnered over 7 million views and they've performed at iconic venues across Europe including Ulster Hall, Belfast, Birmingham Symphony Hall and for over 20,000 fans in London's Trafalgar Square.

