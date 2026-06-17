Review: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS at The Overture Center

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I truly enjoyed Water for Elephants far more than I thought I would. I came to the theater fearing the puppetry of the elephant would over shadow the actors. While it was spectacular, it did not over shadow the actors and for that I am grateful. And in an effort of full disclosure, admittedly, I also really hate the circus. No need to judge, just offering a little vulnerability here. Still, in spite of that I enjoyed the performance a great deal.

The book, however, was very weak. The character development felt rushed, cold and without intimacy. The songs were immemorable and rarely did they advance the story. Without emotional investment, even the conflicts felt forced.

Don’t get me wrong, the actors did a fabulous job. Their character work and timing impeccable. The vocals were strong and pure, and the choreography a joy to behold.

The show of course was circus based and the audience ate it up. Especially the aerialist and acrobats. These are true circus acts, and I could not take my eyes off of them. Yves Artieres had, arguably, the most moving scene in the show, as a horse. Yes you read that right, the scene was so moving, my parter was brought to tears. Gabriela Diaz was simply mesmerizing in her movements and lightness. Truly amazing performances.

In spite of a weak script, not only did I thoroughly enjoy the show, but so did the nearly sold out crowd a The Overture Center.

Get your tickets quick, because if opening night was any indication this show is going to sell out for the run.

About WATER FOR ELEPAHANTS

“Water for Elephants,runs through Sunday, June 21.

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

"Water for Elephants” is based on the critically acclaimed New York Times Bestselling novel by Sara Gruen. The Broadway musical has a book by four-time Tony Award® nominee Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher), a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co. (The Tale of Despereaux), with tour direction by Ryan Emmons, recreating the original direction by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone (Kimberly Akimbo).

"Water for Elephants” features circus design by Tony Award nominee Shana Carroll (The 7 Fingers), choreography by Tony Award nominees Jesse Robb (Miss Saigon) and Shana Carroll, scenic design by Drama Desk Award winner Takeshi Kata (Clyde’s), costume design by David I. Reynoso (Sleep No More), lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (Hadestown), sound design by Tony Award nominee Walter Trarbach (Spongebob Squarepants), projections by two-time Tony Award nominee David Bengali (Good Night, and Good Luck), hair and makeup design by Luc Verschueren/Campbell Young Associates (A Beautiful Noise), puppet design by Ray Wetmore & JR Goodman, Camille Labarre (Into the Woods), puppet direction by Joshua Holden, music supervision and arrangements by Drama Desk Award winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Some Like It Hot) and Benedict Braxton-Smith (Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls), orchestrations by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters (New York, New York), Benedict Braxton-Smith and August Eriksmoen, fight direction by Cha Ramos (Jagged Little Pill), associate circus designer by Antoine Boissereau, associate choreography by Paige Parkhill and casting by The TRC Company, Claire Burke, CSA & Frankie Ramirez, CSA.

The "Water for Elephants” tour stage management team is led by production stage manager Kathleen Carragee and is supported by Stage Manager Maris Keller and Circus Stage Manager Stan Barile. The company management team is led by company manager Heather Moss with associate company manager Taylor Parris. The tour music director/conductor is Sarah Wilhelm Pool. Mimi Intagliata serves as the Executive Producer for the production.

"Water for Elephants” won Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Direction of a Musical (Jessica Stone), Outstanding Sound Design of a Musical (Walter Trarbach), Outstanding Fight Choreography (Cha Ramos) and Outstanding Puppetry (Ray Wetmore, JR Goodman, & Camille Labarre), the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Director of a Musical (Jessica Stone) and the Chita Rivera Award for Outstanding Choreography (Jesse Robb & Shana Carroll).

TICKET INFORMATION

Individual tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. and range in price from $38.40-$182.50 with a select number of premium tickets available. Individual tickets will be available by calling the ticket office at 608.258.4141or by visiting overture.org. Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by emailing groups@overture.org.

Reader Reviews

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