Review: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Strikes Gold in Magical World Premiere at Capital City Theatre



Photo credit Darren Lee

Capital City Theatre's world premiere of It's a Wonderful Life: A New Musical proves that some stories deserve a second life. This adaptation, featuring music by Andrew Abrams and book and lyrics by John Atkins, doesn't merely transpose Frank Capra's beloved film to the stage—it reimagines it with a theatrical flourish all its own.

The production, directed by Michael Cotey, opens behind a trio of snowflake-adorned arches that frame the quaint streets of Bedford Falls with picture-perfect nostalgia and a stunning prelude, "Prayers," in which Clarence, our second-class angel guide, portrayed by Jason Williams delights with endearing attempts at heavenly intervention.

Capital City Theatre, a professional regional theatre company, has assembled an impressive mix of Equity professionals and talented local performers, creating an ensemble that feels both polished and authentically community-minded—much like Bedford Falls itself. The cast's vocal prowess is nothing short of extraordinary.

Eddie Egan brings a disarming sincerity to George Bailey, crafting a portrait of a small-town dreamer. His George exudes tension between duty and desire, each song revealing new layers of his character's struggle. Sarah Ellis sparkles as Mary Bailey, elevating each scene with fierce spirit. She is every bit George's equal in determination and depth.

Also noteworthy are the charming Bailey children portrayed with by Leena Rathgeber, Chase Schutte, and Edyn Goede, whose pure, clear voices delight.

Atkins book and lyrics mine comedy gold from small-town life without resorting to caricature. His clever and witty lyrics express an array of emotions that raise the narrative. Abrams' score is a revelation, moving effortlessly between big band swagger, jazz sophistication, poppy musical theatre numbers and moments of tender introspection.

The production's most pleasant surprise is how it handles its supporting characters. Abrams and Atkins have given each a moment to shine. Tom Hensen's Mr. Potter delivers the deliciously acidic "Trouble," featuring the memorably cruel lyric "some puppies deserve a good kick." Donovan Armbruster turns Uncle Billy's "I Forget" into a masterclass in absent-minded bumbling and comic timing while mining unexpected emotional depths. Clarence's soft-shoe number, "An Angel Gets His Wings," delights. Perhaps most memorable is Robert A. Goderich's show-stopping turn as Martini, whose "E Mangia" transforms into a rousing tarantella that brings the house down.

The production shines in its thoughtful contemporary updates, most notably with the gender-swapped roles of Bert and Ernie. These traditionally male characters, now portrayed by women, bring a new perspective to Bedford Falls' community fabric while maintaining the humor of the original roles.

As the show builds to its climax, it manages to make us forget we know how the story ends. The production concludes with a moving and catchy holiday tune worthy of its own sound track, as well as an unexpected surprise in the final moments that filled the audience with laughter and cheers—a perfect capper to an evening that honors its source material while confidently establishing its own identity. If there was a downside to the production it would be the running time it takes to tell this epic story, and yet with so much going on, the audience didn’t seem to notice.

This world premiere production demonstrates that It's a Wonderful Life, a new musical, with its sophisticated score, emotional depth, and uniformly strong performances, deserves to become a holiday perennial. More than just a seasonal treat, it's a reminder of musical theater's unique ability to make the familiar feel fresh and the old feel new again.

It's a Wonderful Life, a New Musical performances continue Friday, November 29th, 30th and December 1st in the Mitby Theatre at the Madison College, located at 1701 Wright St., Madison. Tickets are available here.

More information is available at Capital City Theatre.