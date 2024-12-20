Overture Reveals January Kids in the Rotunda Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kids in the Rotunda, Madison’s family-friendly, free Saturday arts performance series, will continue a season of performances on Overture Center’s Rotunda stage in the new year, starting with David Landau on Saturday, Jan. 4. This month offers a variety of four shows, engaging kids with comedy performances and different music genres.

Overture Center’s Kids in the Rotunda series is designed to captivate families of all ages. From renowned folk singers to dynamic percussion groups and hilarious kid-friendly improv to vibrant Indian dance, our handpicked lineup guarantees an unforgettable experience for your family. While tailored for children ages nine and younger, these performances will mesmerize both kids and adults alike.

The Rotunda Café will be open during shows to offer coffee, juice and snacks for sale with part of the proceeds benefiting Overture Center.

In addition, families are invited to participate in “Arts After Overture” in partnership with the Madison Public Library from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11. The session provides arts experiences related to the morning’s Kids in the Rotunda performance. Plus, little om BIG OM yoga will lead youngsters in family-friendly yoga sessions at 10:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25. Visit the Kids in the Rotunda Facebook page or follow Overture’s Kids in the Rotunda web page for updates.

Free 45-minute performances will be held at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. All virtual performances and the 1 p.m. performances will be American Sign Language interpreted. Please email kidsintherotunda@overture.org at least one hour prior to the performance to be seated within sight of the interpreter for live performances.

JANUARY KIDS IN THE ROTUNDA LINEUP

Saturday, Jan. 4 – David Landau

David Landau’s personal appearances are upbeat musical programs that keep children engaged and constantly thinking. The kids sing some, move some, act some, dance some, shout just a little bit and laugh a bunch. The adults just sit back and enjoy the show.

Saturday, Jan. 11 – Mark Hayward (+LIVESTREAMED)

Mark Hayward's performance is a delightful mix of comedy and object manipulation. Using props like yo- yos, tops, juggling equipment and even a mousetrap, he creates a fun and witty show that everyone can enjoy. His unique act has been a hit at special events across the country and around the world.

+Art After Overture

Saturday, Jan. 18 – Panchromatic Steel

Panchromatic Steel fuses island styles with pop hits, rock and jazz into a high-energy blend that's easy to love. At the heart of their sound is the steelpan, an instrument from Trinidad and Tobago, adding vibrant Caribbean flair. Featuring vocals, horns, flute, keyboards and diverse percussion, Panchromatic Steel reimagines favorites from Earth, Wind & Fire to Led Zeppelin, creating a uniquely memorable musical experience.

Saturday, Jan. 25 – Laura Doherty & The Heartbeats

Laura Doherty & The Heartbeats bring original folk-pop music to kids and families! With breezy, award- winning tunes, they acoustically rock your kid’s world, making even the shyest wallflower dance. Doherty and several Heartbeats members are longtime teaching artists at Chicago's legendary Old Town School of Folk Music. Their performances promise a joyful, engaging experience for all.

+Yoga with little om BIG OM

