Overture Center to Celebrate Two Decades With BIG 2-OH Birthday Party

Join in on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 7-10 p.m. for an old-fashioned birthday party and fundraiser filled with joy, laughter and unforgettable "Oh!" moments.



Members of the community are invited to celebrate Overture's 20 years with a festive night of food and fun while supporting free and low-cost education and engagement programs that provide the community with 175,000 artistic experiences annually.



Overture Hall Lobby will be transformed into an upscale outdoor party venue featuring dance music by DJ Pain 1, interactive amusements, pop-up performances and a backstage experience featuring Overture’s resident companies. Guests are welcome on the Overture Hall Stage to take a 360-degree selfie in the theater, observe live sketch artists capturing the event on canvas and enjoy the premiere of Overture’s 20th anniversary craft beer brewed by Delta Beer Lab.



“Two decades of creating extraordinary experiences in the arts is something to celebrate!” says Emily Gruenewald, Chief Development Officer. “The Overture team sought to create an event that celebrates our rich tradition of Broadway, touring performances, resident company and local artists who make Overture Center and Madison an exceptional place for the arts. The ‘Big 2-Oh!’ celebration allows guests to experience our mission in 4D while supporting our programs that inspire the next generation of artists and arts lovers. It’s going to be a night to remember.”



This event is sponsored by The J. Willard and Alice S. Marriott Foundation (title partner), Findorff, Flad and Potter Lawson (leading partners), and Affiliated Engineers Inc., Custer Burish Financial Services, Exact Sciences, Hausmann Group, Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison, Kayser Lincoln, Staff Electric and SVA (supporting partners). Overture is grateful for this community support that helps make this experience possible.



Tickets ($150 each: $100 tax deductible) are available at overture.org.



