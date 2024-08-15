Overture Center Unveils 'Kids in the Rotunda' 2024/25 Season Line-Up

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kids in the Rotunda, Madison’s favorite, family-friendly, FREE Saturday arts performance series, will kick off its 2024/25 season on Overture Center’s Rotunda stage with a returning favorite, Black Star Drum Line, on Saturday, Oct. 5. The season was unveiled at an announcement party at Madison Children’s Museum this evening. This year’s series includes 27 fun-filled Saturdays along with two special holiday events: Monkey Business on Wednesday, Oct. 30 and Cash Box Kings on Friday, Nov. 29.



Overture Center’s Kids in the Rotunda series is designed to captivate families of all ages. From renowned folk singers to drum lines and hilarious kid-friendly improv to vibrant Indian dance, our handpicked lineup guarantees an unforgettable experience for your family. While tailored for children ages nine and younger, these performances will mesmerize both kids and adults alike.



The Rotunda Café will be open during shows to offer coffee, juice and snacks for sale with part of the proceeds benefiting Overture Center.



In addition, families are invited to participate in “Arts After Overture” in partnership with the Madison Public Library after select performances from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. throughout the season: Oct. 12, Nov. 16, Dec. 14, Jan. 11, Feb. 8, March 8 and April 12. The sessions provide arts experiences related to the morning’s Kids in the Rotunda performance. Plus, little om BIG OM yoga is also back this season and will lead youngsters in family-friendly yoga sessions at 10:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. on Oct. 19, Nov. 9, Jan. 25, Feb. 15, March 22 and April 19.



A livestream option will be available once a month: Oct. 30, Nov. 29, Dec. 14, Jan. 11, Feb. 22, March 22 and April 26. Visit the Kids in the Rotunda Facebook page or follow Overture’s Kids in the Rotunda web page for updates.



Free 45-minute performances will be held at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. All virtual performances and the 1 p.m. performances will be American Sign Language interpreted. Please email kidsintherotunda@overture.org at least one hour prior to the performance to be seated within sight of the interpreter for live performances.



2024/25 KIDS IN THE ROTUNDA LINEUP - Performers subject to change.



Saturday, Oct. 5 – Black Star Drum Line

Discover the excitement of being in a drum line! This program introduces kids to the dynamic world of drum lines, explaining the different battery sections and the unique role each drummer plays. Kids will have the chance to join in and play alongside the drum line during the performance, which will include the group's signature cadences that will get everyone dancing for a super funky good time!



Saturday, Oct. 12 – Angela Puerta

Angela Puerta and her band bring a unique blend of entertainment and education to young audiences by incorporating small instruments that kids can play along with during the show. The interactive experience not only keeps kids engaged but also fosters a love for music in both English and Spanish. Puerta takes kids on a cultural journey, explaining the vibrant world of traditional Colombian music, including dance styles like cumbia, as well as other lively Latin rhythms, such as salsa and merengue. It's not just a show; it's an opportunity for kids to immerse themselves in a different culture. Kids can join in, sing along and even learn some basic Spanish words in a fun and interactive way.

+Art After Overture



Saturday, Oct. 19 – NOLA Tribute

Get ready for a musical journey with the New Orleans Tribute! This talented group, featuring members from Mama Digdown's Brass Band and Madison's top jazz musicians, brings the vibrant sounds of New Orleans Jazz and Secondline music to you—no plane ticket needed. From Louis Armstrong classics to contemporary hits from the streets and clubs of New Orleans, their performance will whisk you away to the heart of the French Quarter and the 6th Ward. Join us in the Rotunda for sing-along tunes, instrument-themed songs and a mini parade that will get everyone moving. Bring a handkerchief, grab an umbrella and let the good times roll!

+Yoga with little om BIG OM



Saturday, Oct. 26 – Danz Trad

Experience a cultural journey across Mexico with DanzTrad, a Madison-based dance group. From the ancient Mexicas (Aztecs) to the vibrant Charros with their big sombreros, the audience will explore Mexico's rich traditions and music through captivating dance performances. DanzTrad aims to present, represent and promote Mexican culture, art and traditions to all generations.



SPECIAL HALLOWEEN PERFORMANCES: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Monkey Business (+LIVESTREAMED)

Join the Monkey Business Institute for a high-energy show featuring fast-paced improv comedy games! Using audience suggestions and inviting volunteers on stage, they'll create a hilarious and interactive experience. Plus, they'll weave in educational moments to help kids learn new skills and vocabulary while having a blast!



Saturday, Nov. 2 – Zoozort

Do you love learning about wildlife? Then join us for Zoozort's live animal program, where you'll discover special abilities, behaviors and habitats of some of the world’s most amazing animals. Meet Koko the skunk, Leon the chameleon, Mimi the armadillo, Montgomery the python and many other Zoozort animals with licensed animal educator Noelle Bezio.



Saturday, Nov. 9 – Ken Lonnquist

Enjoy a delightful performance by Ken Lonnquist, who writes and sings humorous, literate and thoughtful songs about nature, the environment and current issues. He'll perform his most popular kids' songs, including favorites like "Nattie of the Jungle" and "One Speed Bike." You might also hear tunes like "The Alligator Rag," "Tobacco" and "I Sold My Cat to the Circus."

+Yoga with little om BIG OM



Saturday, Nov. 16 – Beni Daiko

Founded in 2012, Beni Daiko is Madison's premier Taiko drumming group. "Beni" means deep red in Japanese, symbolizing Madison, and "Taiko" means drum. Beni Daiko will introduce Japanese culture through powerful Taiko drumming, traditional lion dance and modern interpretations. Get ready for an interactive experience with audience participation!

+Art After Overture



Saturday, Nov. 23 – Yid Vicious

Yid Vicious brings klezmer for all ages to the Rotunda Stage. Get ready to dance as we celebrate the wonders of the season with Yiddish dance beats, special guests and shenanigans galore. With a musical arsenal of fiddle, clarinets, accordion, French horn, tuba, guitar, theremin and drums, Yid Vicious blends old world Yiddish dance tunes with new and unusual sounds.



SPECIAL BLACK FRIDAY PERFORMANCES: Friday, Nov. 29, 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Cash Box Kings (+LIVESTREAMED)

The Cash Box Kings bring the classic Chicago blues era to life, tailored to teach children about this timeless genre. Families can dance, sing and even join the band on stage to play harmonica. This be-bopping blues party promises to get everyone on their feet and grooving!



Saturday, Nov. 30 – Magic Morgan & Liliana

Magic Morgan & Liliana blend the art of illusion and comedy to create wholesome family entertainment. Expect humor, magic, mime and more as they dazzle the audience. Magic Morgan, a professional magician who is deaf, performs alongside his wife, Liliana, for an unforgettable show.



Saturday, Dec. 7 – Stuart Stotts

Stuart Stotts is an energetic singer and storyteller who loves engaging audiences. In a family-friendly setting, you'll find yourself singing, moving, sharing ideas and laughing together. Stotts plays guitar, banjo and water drum, and always includes a folktale to deepen the sense of connection and let audiences experience the magic of storytelling.



Saturday, Dec. 14 – The Handphibians (+LIVESTREAMED)

The Handphibians will bring the vibrant sounds of Rio de Janeiro, Salvador and Recife, Brazil, to life with their songs and traditional drumming rhythms. This Madison-based group of talented percussionists studies and performs various styles of Brazilian music, modeled after the Escolas de Samba of Rio de Janeiro.

+Art After Overture



Saturday, Dec. 21 – No Kids in the Rotunda



Saturday, Dec. 28 – No Kids in the Rotunda

Saturday, Jan. 4 – David Landau

David Landau’s personal appearances are upbeat musical programs that keep children engaged and constantly thinking. The kids sing some, move some, act some, dance some, shout just a little bit and laugh a bunch. The adults just sit back and enjoy the show.



Saturday, Jan. 11 – Mark Hayward (+LIVESTREAMED)

Mark Hayward's performance is a delightful mix of comedy and object manipulation. Using props like yo-yos, tops, juggling equipment and even a mousetrap, he creates a fun and witty show that everyone can enjoy. His unique act has been a hit at special events across the country and around the world.

+Art After Overture



Saturday, Jan. 18 – Panchromatic Steel

Panchromatic Steel fuses island styles with pop hits, rock and jazz into a high-energy blend that's easy to love. At the heart of their sound is the steelpan, an instrument from Trinidad and Tobago, adding vibrant Caribbean flair. Featuring vocals, horns, flute, keyboards and diverse percussion, Panchromatic Steel reimagines favorites from Earth, Wind & Fire to Led Zeppelin, creating a uniquely memorable musical experience.



Saturday, Jan. 25 – Laura Doherty & The Heartbeats

Laura Doherty & The Heartbeats bring original folk-pop music to kids and families! With breezy, award-winning tunes, they acoustically rock your kid’s world, making even the shyest wallflower dance. Doherty and several Heartbeats members are longtime teaching artists at Chicago's legendary Old Town School of Folk Music. Their performances promise a joyful, engaging experience for all.

+Yoga with little om BIG OM



Saturday, Feb. 1 – Kanopy Dance



Kanopy’s interactive program introduces modern dance through José Limón’s story as a Mexican American immigrant. Highlighting cultural heritage and identity in choreography, the program features a movement class based on Limón’s expressive technique. Presented by Edward Salas, a professional dancer with Kanopy Dance Company since 2022 and a talented teacher whose family emigrated from Mexico, this program promises an engaging and enriching experience.

Saturday, Feb. 8 – Drum Power

The Drum Power advanced performing group features local youth ages 12-16, showcasing drumming and dance from Guinea, Senegal and Mali in West Africa and Salvador Bahia and Rio, Brazil. They have performed throughout the Midwest, bringing vibrant rhythms and movements to audiences everywhere.

+Art After Overture



Saturday, Feb. 15 – L.E.X

L.E.X delivers original kid-friendly hip-hop music with positive themes like regulating emotions, being kind, chasing dreams and navigating childhood experiences. This interactive performance engages and inspires young audiences with upbeat, meaningful songs.

+Yoga with little om BIG OM



Saturday, Feb. 22 – The Jerry Ensemble (+LIVESTREAMED)

The Jerry Ensemble of Southern Wisconsin, a premier performance group representing the Jerry Awards, will perform Disney's "Finding Nemo KIDS!" Join us and witness the future stars of musical theater in action! In "Finding Nemo," Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. But when Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin faces his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean. With the help of lovable characters, such as optimistic Dory, laid-back sea turtle Crush and the supportive Tank Gang, Marlin and Nemo both overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves.



Saturday, March 1 – Trinity Academy of Irish Dance

Get ready for a high-energy showcase that will leave you breathless! The Trinity Academy of Irish Dance, founded by the visionary Mark Howard in 1982, has not only shaped the lives of over 10,000 students but has also redefined the art of Irish dance. For nearly four decades, this celebrated institution with roots in Chicago, Milwaukee and Madison has broken competitive records and dazzled audiences worldwide. In this performance, you’ll witness the incredible talent of Trinity students, some as young as 3.5 years old, as they bring traditional Irish steps and vibrant choreography to life on stage. With locations spanning Illinois and Wisconsin, Trinity stands as the most recognized Irish dance program in the world. Don’t miss your chance to see why this show always draws a packed house!

(Held in Overture Hall Main Lobby)



Saturday, March 8 – No Kids in the Rotunda

Saturday, March 15 – Kalaanjali

Experience breathtaking stories of the East through the graceful postures, percussive feet, vibrant costumes and dynamic expressions of the Kalaanjali dancers. Dancers of all ages, some as young as five, captivate with the beauty and elegance of Bharatanatyam-style dancing from southern India. Enjoy melodious music, expressive hand gestures and the enchanting sound of bells on their feet!

+Art After Overture



Saturday, March 22 – Birds of a Feather (featuring Little Miss Ann & Suzi Shelton) (+LIVESTREAMED)

Birds of a Feather (Little Miss Ann + Suzi Shelton) will perform classic favorites and new songs from their debut album "Rock Together," featuring themes of friendship, adventure and community. Expect unexpected gems like the Tom Tom Club-esque “Tough Cat” with meowing horn blasts, the indie-rock title track “Birds of a Feather” and a feel-good Tom Petty cover, “Learning to Fly.” With their combined years of experience, Little Miss Ann and Suzi Shelton will engage, entertain and delight audiences of all ages.

+Yoga with little om BIG OM



Saturday, March 29 – Madison Ballet

Madison Ballet returns to the Rotunda Stage for an “off-stage and personal” look at the development of a ballet dancer. Presenting advanced students and trainees from the School of Madison Ballet, audience members will have an up-close experience of a ballet class warm up, barre practice, center floor work and choreography rehearsal. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to experience the Madison Ballet like never before!



Saturday, April 5 – Tom Pease

One of the series’ most popular performers, Tom Pease engages children with imaginative songs, humor and full audience participation. Families around the world love his recordings, especially on long car trips! You never know what might happen in his show, but the power of reading, the universal language of song and the healing effects of laughter are all messages found throughout his performance. Pease’s show is highly animated, laced with songs and stories, leaving audiences with a renewed appreciation for their own sense of place and community.



Saturday, April 12 – Whoopensocker



Whoopensocker arts residency program and performing ensemble works with emergent readers and writers to create original theater pieces. The cast, led by a director and artistic producer, create a 45-minute sketch show made up entirely from the students’ writing. This show is a combination of sketches, songs and physical theater. It is a fantastic culmination of creativity, celebrated with students, staff and community.

+Art After Overture



Saturday, April 19 – Limanya Drum & Dance

Performing traditional music from Guinea and Mali, West Africa, Limanya Drum and Dance Ensemble incorporates song, dance, drum and theater into high-energy entertainment for all audiences. Limanya's performances create cultural connections and provide engaging educational experiences.

+Yoga with little om BIG OM



Saturday, April 26 – The Lullaby Project (+LIVESTREAMED)

Join local musicians and teaching artists for a very special day of sharing songs created for the little ones in your life. Ranging from funny to sweet, calming to danceable and silly to empowering, the concert will include a range of musical styles and audience interaction featuring songs written with local families as part of Overture’s Lullaby Project.



Funding provided by Madison Gas & Electric, American Girl's Fund for Children and UnityPoint Health-Meriter with additional funding from Ian’s Pizza and contributions to Overture Center for the Arts.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More