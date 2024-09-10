Overture Center Recognized For its Water Conservation Practices, Named a Climate Champion

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Overture Center for the Arts achieved 2024 Climate Champion (1 star/Water Saving Practices) status for a variety of water conservation practices, including its use of efficient water softeners and conservative salt usage.

The recognition was presented to Overture Center by Dane County Executive Jamie Kuhn and the Office of Energy and Climate Change (OECC) for leading climate action through the Dane County Climate Champions program. This year, OECC presented 32 Climate Champions awards to 20 entities. The Climate Champions program recognizes the leadership of local entities that take significant action to reduce carbon emissions. The objective of the Dane County Climate Action Plan is to cut countywide emissions in half by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Earlier this year, in collaboration with 1901 Plumbing Inc., our facilities team completed the installation of four cutting-edge water softeners and four large brine tanks. This accomplishment reflects our commitment to sustainability and responsible resource management.

Each water softener handles 14,500 gallons, totaling one million gallons of water per month. Water flows through the system, into the brine tanks, back into the softeners and then to our plumbing fixtures. Without softeners, hard water leaves lime and scale on valves and fixtures, causing damage to our 495,000 square feet of plumbing. The new system protects these fixtures, helping to maintain a healthy facility and extend the life of our plumbing fixtures as well as kitchen appliances and laundry machines.

“At Overture Center, we understand the critical role that sustainable practices play in the long-term health of both our building and our environment,” said Director of Facilities Tony Wantoch. “We want to focus on holistic water conservation through pairing up strategies. By installing water softeners and incorporating ionized water for cleaning, we are taking significant steps toward reducing our environmental impact.”

Softened water allows our systems to run more efficiently, conserving both water and energy, while also extending the life of our equipment. Additionally, ionized water for cleaning enables us to reduce the use of harsh chemicals, improving indoor air quality and minimizing pollutants in our wastewater.

“These initiatives are not just about cutting costs; they’re about protecting our environment and creating a healthier space for our community,” said Wantoch. “Sustainability is a shared responsibility, and we’re proud to lead by example.”

