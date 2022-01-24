KIDS IN THE ROTUNDA Will Return To Live Performances Next Month

Kids in the Rotunda, Madison's favorite free, family-friendly Saturday arts performance series, will return to live performances at Overture Center on Saturday, Feb. 12.

"We know that live performance can be a powerful way for families to connect with each other. Just as important, it can also be a great social outlet for parents and kids," said Overture's Director of Education and Community Engagement Alanna Medearis. "Speaking as a parent myself, we need more in-person options available right now, and Kids in the Rotunda is an important Madison tradition to bring back for families."

To welcome families back to live Kids in the Rotunda performances, Overture is introducing new Kids in the Rotunda Coordinator and children's musician Henry Alloway, who will oversee the day's events.

For the comfort and safety of all, Overture is implementing these changes to the series:

Families are encouraged to bring a cozy blanket from home to sit on to create a comfortably-distanced seating area from which to enjoy the performance.

Artists will present two performances (9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.) rather than three to allow more time to clean the space between shows.

Eating and drinking inside the theater space will be prohibited.

All in attendance will also need to follow Overture's COVID-19 health and safety policies, which include showing proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance, along with a photo ID (children without a photo ID must be accompanied by a guardian), and those ages 2 and up must wear a mask.

Featuring toe-tapping rhythms, mind-blowing magic, incredible dancing, engaging cultural arts performances, silly sing-alongs and more, our popular Kids in the Rotunda series for families is sure to engage, educate and entertain your whole family. Enjoy a diverse lineup of local, regional and national performers selected exclusively for children ages nine and younger and their families.

Free 45-minute performances will be held at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. All virtual performances and the 1 p.m. performance will be American Sign Language interpreted. Please call 608.258.4447 if you need to be seated within sight of the interpreter for live performances.

Visit the Kids in the Rotunda Facebook page or Overture's Kids in the Rotunda web page for updates.