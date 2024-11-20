KIDS IN THE ROTUNDA Continues in December at Overture

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kids in the Rotunda, Madison’s family-friendly, FREE Saturday arts performance series, will continue a season of performances on Overture Center’s Rotunda stage in December with two shows by popular returning artists. As the cold winter weather sets in, these family-friendly performances are the perfect way to keep kids active and having fun on Saturday mornings and early afternoons.

Overture Center’s Kids in the Rotunda series is designed to captivate families of all ages. From renowned folk singers to drum lines and hilarious kid-friendly improv to vibrant Indian dance, our handpicked lineup guarantees an unforgettable experience for your family. While tailored for children ages nine and younger, these performances will mesmerize both kids and adults alike.

The Rotunda Café will be open during shows to offer coffee, juice and snacks for sale with part of the proceeds benefiting Overture Center.

In addition, families are invited to participate in “Arts After Overture” in partnership with the Madison Public Library after the Dec. 14 performance from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The sessions provide arts experiences related to the morning’s Kids in the Rotunda performance

Kids In The Rotunda December Lineup

Saturday, Dec. 7 – Stuart Stotts

Stuart Stotts is an energetic singer and storyteller who loves engaging audiences. In a family-friendly setting, you'll find yourself singing, moving, sharing ideas and laughing together. Stotts plays guitar, banjo and water drum, and always includes a folktale to deepen the sense of connection and let audiences experience the magic of storytelling.

Saturday, Dec. 14 – The Handphibians (+LIVESTREAMED)

The Handphibians will bring the vibrant sounds of Rio de Janeiro, Salvador and Recife, Brazil, to life with their songs and traditional drumming rhythms. This Madison-based group of talented percussionists studies and performs various styles of Brazilian music, modeled after the Escolas de Samba of Rio de Janeiro.

+Art After Overture

No performances on Saturday, Dec. 21 and Saturday, Dec. 28.

Shows will resume on Saturday, Jan. 4 with David Landau.

Comments

