Hubbard Street Dance Chicago Joins Overture's 20th Anniversary Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For our 20th anniversary season, we are thrilled to welcome back some of the most popular artists and groups from the past two decades. Among them is a true audience favorite—Hubbard Street Dance Chicago. This renowned contemporary dance company will grace Overture Hall stage for the seventh time on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets ($30-75) are available at overture.org.

This renowned Chicago company nurtures diverse voices in contemporary dance. Opening new pathways to growth, learning and discovery, Hubbard Street showcases innovative choreography that captivates audiences worldwide. The program features “Echoes of our Ancestors” by Maria Torres, “Show Pony” by Kyle Abraham, “Into Being” by FLOCK and “return to patience” by Aszure Barton.

The mission of Hubbard Street Dance Chicago is to awaken the human spirit through contemporary dance, envisioning a dance landscape that is relevant and accessible to all.

On what Madison audiences can expect, Artistic Director Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell had the following to say: “We are thrilled to return to Madison for Overture's 20th anniversary season. With the full spectrum of contemporary dance on display, this stunning program is going to blow audiences away. Especially considering it's been almost 10 years since we have performed at Overture Center, we cannot wait to share the evolution of Hubbard Street Dance Chicago with Overture's patrons.”

For 47 years, Hubbard Street has been one of the most original forces in contemporary dance – bringing top choreographers and works to Chicago and beyond. Hubbard Street's ever-evolving repertory, created by today's leading choreographic voices, makes it a company that dancers aspire to join and performance venues all over the world are eager to present. To date, the main company has performed globally in 19 countries and 44 US states.



At home in Chicago, Hubbard Street performs 20 times a year and delivers renowned education programs in 50 classrooms across 17 Chicagoland schools. HSDC Education utilizes the choreographic process to teach essential problem-solving skills, creativity and collaboration, expanding their reach beyond traditional concert dance audiences, ensuring that everyone has access to world-class dance and instruction. Stay after the show for a brief informal Q&A session in the theater with the performers.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More