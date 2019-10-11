Founding Members Of Forward Theater Reunite In FOR PETER PAN ON HER 70TH BIRTHDAY

Forward Theater Company continues their 11th season with the Wisconsin premiere of For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday, written by Sarah Ruhl. This magical play is fresh from and Off-Broadway run at Playwrights Horizons and will be presented in the Playhouse at Overture Center, November 7-24, 2019.

Ann and her four siblings gather at their childhood home to crack jokes, argue politics, and share stories. For Ann, each reminiscence brings her back to a favorite childhood memory: her star turn as Peter Pan on their hometown stage. Soon, these brothers and sisters hear the call of Neverland, a magical place where the refusal to grow up does battle with the inevitability of growing old. A loving mixture of deathbed vigils, marching bands, the aches and pains of aging and the miracle of flight, For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday celebrates all the magic that theater - and life - have to offer.

"When we tell patrons that we're doing a play based in the Peter Pan mythology, the first question is always, 'Will there be flying?', said director Jen Uphoff Gray. "Let's just say you won't be disappointed! But flying on stage is only one of many magical elements in this production. This is playwright Sarah Ruhl at her finest - expect an experience that borders on the fantastical, but is rooted in the poignant and universal themes of the human experience."

The production features Forward Theater founders Jim Buske, Michael Herold, Celia Klehr and Sam D. White, Advisory Company member Susan Sweeney, and Milwaukee-based actor Norman Moses. Directed by Jen Uphoff Gray. Scenic Design by Joseph Varga, Lighting Design by Greg Hoffman, Costume Design by Scott Rött, Sound Designer and Composer is Joe Cerqua, Props Master is Pam Miles. Stage Manager is Sarah Deming-Henes.

Tickets are now on sale. They may be purchased online at forwardtheater.com, in person at Overture Center's ticket office, or by calling (608) 258-4141.





Related Articles Shows View More Madison Stories

More Hot Stories For You