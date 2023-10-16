Forward Theater Presents Broadway Hit CLYDE'S This November

forward theater presents clyde's, a broadway hit, from 11/2-11/19

Oct. 16, 2023

Forward Theater Presents Broadway Hit CLYDE'S This November

For their second production of the 2023-24 season, Forward Theater Company will present the Wisconsin premiere of Clyde's by Lynn Nottage. Directed by Jake Penner. Performances are in the Playhouse at Overture Center for the Arts, November 2-19. This production continues Forward's 15th anniversary celebration.

Just outside of Reading, PA, a truck stop restaurant offers its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff a shot at redemption, as they find purpose and inspiration in their shared quest to create the perfect sandwich. Even as the shop's callous owner tries to keep them under her thumb, the staff members are given purpose and permission to dream.

This flavor-bomb of a comedy from Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage makes its Wisconsin premiere after its Tony-nominated run on Broadway.

Clyde's features DiMonte Henning, Sean Langenecker, Dana Pellebon, Ronald Román-Meléndez, and Nadja Simmonds.

Scenic Designer: Keith Pitts
Lighting Designer: Jason Fassl
Costume Designer: Jason Orlenko
Sound Designer/Composer: Joe Cerqua
Props Master: Pam Miles
Technical Director: Kevin Zimmer
Stage Manager: Sarah Nicolson
Asst. Stage Manager: Abbi Hess

Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased online at Click Here, or via overture.org. Tickets start at $34, and can be purchased via phone at 608.258.4141. Discounts available. An ASL-Interpreted performance will be presented on Saturday, 11/18 at 2pm.




